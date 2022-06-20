Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
The report, "Hungry and unprotected children: The forgotten refugees," surveyed refugees and internally displaced people in multiple countries including Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Guatemala, Honduras, Jordan, Mali, Peru, Uganda and Venezuela.
The participants included Rohingya refugees, as well as others from the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Syria and Central America.
The survey found that 82 per cent of respondents are struggling to afford necessities such as rent, health care, and food.
About one-third said their children had lost weight over the previous 12 months, with Colombia and Mali reporting figures as high as 50 and 46 per cent respectively.
"COVID, conflict and climate change continue to put more and more lives at risk with hunger hotspots popping up around the world," Julie McKinley, director of humanitarian and emergency affairs at World Vision Canada, said in a statement.
"Our staff are hard at work in these places, but more international support, more Canadian support is needed — time is running out to save lives."
The report's release coincides with World Refugee Day on Monday, an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the world.
The UN refugee agency said last month that the number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution surpassed 100 million for the first time on record, brought in part by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine and other conflicts.
The war in Ukraine is affecting poor developing countries. Russia and Ukraine export approximately 30 per cent of the world's wheat and more than half of its sunflower oil.
As many as seven million children in Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya are on the brink of starvation, the World Vision report says, with the three countries importing 90 per cent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
McKinley called child protection "the least funded humanitarian sector," with only four per cent of global requests actually being met.
"As the world rightly reaches out to support refugees fleeing Ukraine, we urge those who have the political power to prioritize the lives of all refugees and internally displaced people globally, which continue to worsen each year," McKinley said.
"All refugees need and deserve support, regardless of which country they fled. We urge donors to increase funds, rather than reallocate what has already been pledged, so that all refugees receive the support they need."
The report also found that half of refugee children don't have access to safe shelter and 44 per cent have no access to child protection services, the latter representing a 13 per cent increase from 2021.
One-in-four refugees reported the death of a family member in the past year, nearly half of which was due to COVID-19.
The agency says the world's least wealthy countries, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, have received only 1.4 per cent of available vaccines since the start of the pandemic, with children receiving an even smaller portion of that.
The number of families saying they do not have the resources to send their children to school doubled between 2021 and 2022 to one-in-five.
With files from The Associated Press
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
Federal Court approves class-action on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children
The Federal Court of Canada has certified a class-action lawsuit against the federal government on behalf of off-reserve Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in non-Indigenous care.
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Some single-use plastics will be banned over the next 18 months
The federal government is banning companies from importing or making plastic bags and takeout containers by the end of this year, from selling them by the end of next year and from exporting them by the end of 2025.
Woman set on fire in random attack on Toronto bus suspected victim of hate crime, police allege
Toronto police are now investigating an attack that saw a woman set on fire on a TTC bus as a suspected hate crime and say a man has been charged in connection with the incident.
Canada
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
'World lost a good person': Parents warn of global sextortion targeting teens
Derek Lints and his wife, Jill, say they are dealing with unimaginable tragedy. Their son, Daniel, whom most people called Danny, was the victim of a growing global sextortion scheme that is largely targeting teenage boys.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's new cabinet to be sworn in Friday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will be sworn in on Friday, as he gets set to name an executive council out of his new and larger Progressive Conservative caucus.
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
World
-
Israeli government dissolves parliament, calls new elections
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office announced Monday that his weakened coalition will be disbanded and the country will head to new elections.
-
Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a 'seismic event'
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Monday that her party's extraordinary surge in the country's parliamentary election is a 'historic victory' and a 'seismic event' in French politics.
-
China says it successfully intercepted a missile in flight
China says it has successfully intercepted a missile in flight, in a test of an anti-ballistic missile system that could improve its defenses as it presses its territorial claims.
-
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
-
Syrian military: Attack on bus kills 13, most of them troops
An attack on a civilian bus in northern Syria on Monday killed 13 people, including 11 soldiers, and wounded three troops, Syrian state media reported, quoting an unnamed military official.
-
Hong Kong's last British governor says crackdowns 'heartbreaking'
Beijing's crackdown on civil liberties in Hong Kong has been 'a lot worse' than expected, the last British governor of the city said Monday as he launched a new book to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule.
Politics
-
Liberals want to see hybrid House of Commons model continue for another year
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
-
Freeland, Yellen to discuss Ukraine, inflation in Toronto visit
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto on Monday where they will discuss the Ukraine war and joint efforts to deal with the food and fuel price inflation it is causing.
-
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
'Not protective': Early bodychecking doesn't prevent hockey injuries, study finds
Introducing young hockey players to bodychecking at an early age doesn't protect them from injury as they move into older, harder-hitting leagues, new research has concluded. In fact, the opposite may be true, said Paul Eliason of the University of Calgary, lead author of a new paper in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
-
Canadian baby product recalls due to entrapment, suffocation, fire risks
The federal government’s health department is recalling three baby products due to various potential risks including entrapment, strangulation and suffocation hazards, though no injuries or deaths have been reported in Canada so far.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
-
Study suggests bones of fallen soldiers at the Battle of Waterloo likely sold as fertilizer
A new study suggests the bones of some of the thousands killed at the famed Battle of Waterloo may have been sold as fertilizer.
Entertainment
-
Beyonce dropping new song 'Break My Soul' at midnight
Beyonce announced last week she has new album coming in July, and now she's poised to give audiences an early preview in song.
-
For K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future
The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members' solo projects stunned their global fanbase, shaking their label's stock price and leaving many questions about the K-pop supergroup's future.
-
Jennifer Lopez introduces one of her twins with gender neutral pronouns
Jennifer Lopez and her child Emme Maribel Muniz, 14, are being praised for a recent duet, but not because of the music. The pair took to the stage recently at the LA Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala and Lopez introduced Emme using the gender neutral pronouns they and them.
Business
-
CN, union at loggerheads on wages, conditions as strike enters third day
Canadian National Railway Co. says it has gone the extra mile to meet union demands amid a strike by signal and electrical workers, who say the concessions do not go far enough.
-
Buying a home for the first time? We want to hear from you
With interest rates on the rise, entering the housing market for the first time can be a daunting process. If you're looking to purchase your first home, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 150 points in late-morning trading
Gains in the energy and telecommunications sectors helped lead Canada's main stock index to a gain of more than 150 points in late-morning trading.
Lifestyle
-
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after it was towed away from the city, its parent company said Monday.
-
Calgary will soon be home to the world's tallest mural
A German graffiti artist is in Calgary attempting to create the world's tallest mural.
-
Tofino weightlifter draws inspiration from dad to overcome injury and compete on world stage
Long before he strived to become an RCMP member, Greg dreamed of being a strongman like his dad Terry Young.
Sports
-
Two in hospital after Manitoba Marathon cancelled due to soaring heat
Two participants of the Manitoba Marathon were hospitalized on Sunday after organizers cancelled the event due to the sweltering heat.
-
FIFA World Cup 2026: This is what Toronto's soccer field will look like
The 2026 FIFA World Cup may be four years away but the ball is already rolling to get Toronto set up to host parts of the massive sporting event.
-
Canada claims silver in U-18 Americas Championship, loses basketball final to U.S.
Canada will return home from the Under-18 women's Americas Championship with a silver medal, but there were moments on Sunday when the basketball squad looked like it had a chance to upset the powerhouse U.S. squad.
Autos
-
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1 racer Sebastian Vettel on the attack against Alberta's oilsands
Ahead of this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, a Formula One driver is causing a stir over his opinions regarding Alberta's oilsands.
-
Hamilton's raised Mercedes bounces champ to needed podium
It was the roar of the fans that Lewis Hamilton missed, and so it was fitting that when he most needed a boost, he heard it from the largest crowd in Canadian Grand Prix history.