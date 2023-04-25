Moscow hosts more Turkiye-Syria rapprochement talks

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani greet each other during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Defense ministers from Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey attend talks in Moscow on Tuesday. The talks are part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, right, and Iranian Defense Minister Gen. Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani greet each other during their meeting in Moscow, Russia. Defense ministers from Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey attend talks in Moscow on Tuesday. The talks are part of the Kremlin's efforts to help broker a rapprochement between the Turkish and Syrian governments. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social