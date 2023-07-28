Moscow accuses Ukraine of firing missile at town in southern Russia
Russian forces pounded a key village on Friday that Ukraine claimed to have recaptured in its grinding counteroffensive in the country's southeast, while Moscow accused Kyiv a firing a missile at a city in southern Russia that officials there said wounded 15 people.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, marked Ukraine's Statehood Day by reaffirming the country's sovereignty -- a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who used his claim that Ukraine didn't exist as a nation to justify his invasion.
"Now, like more than a thousand years ago, our civilizational choice is unity with the world," Zelenskyy said in a speech outside St. Michael's Monastery in Kyiv. "To be a power in world history. To have the right to its national history -- of its people, its land, its state. And of our children -- all future generations of the Ukrainian people. We will definitely win!"
He also honoured servicemen and handed out first passports to young citizens as part of ceremonies in the square. The holiday coincides with the observance that marks the beginning of the widespread adoption of Christianity in land that later became Ukraine, Russia and Belarus.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down a Ukrainian missile in the city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometres (about 24 miles) east of the border with Ukraine, and local officials reported 15 people were injured.
Debris fell on the city, the ministry added, alleging that Ukraine fired the missile as part of a "terror attack."
Rostov regional Gov. Vasily Golubev said on Telegram that another missile was intercepted by air defences elsewhere in the region. He didn't provide any details.
The commander of Ukraine's armed forces, Col.-Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, said his troops were pushing forward in parts of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russia and meeting stiff resistance as the war drags into its 18th month.
"The enemy fiercely clings to every centimeter, conducting intense artillery and mortar fire," he said in a statement.
Recent fighting has taken place at multiple places along the more than 1,000-kilometre (more than 600-mile) front, where Ukraine deployed its recently acquired Western weapons to push out the Kremlin's forces. However, it is attacking without vital air support and faces a deeply entrenched foe.
A Western official said Thursday that Ukraine had launched a major push in the southeast. Putin acknowledged that fighting has intensified there, but insisted Kyiv's push has failed.
Zelenskyy posted a video Thursday night in which Ukrainian soldiers said they had taken Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. Russian military bloggers said artillery fire at the Ukrainian troops had effectively razed the village and reported more barrages Friday.
Capturing the village, which in 2014 had a population of 682, would give Ukraine a platform to push deeper into Russian-held territory, the bloggers noted.
The area has been a focus of Ukraine's counteroffensive since June, and its troops have previously captured several other villages there as they slowly work their way across extensive Russian minefields.
It was not possible to verify either side's claims about what is happening in the war zone.
Syrskyi said fighting that targets the enemy's artillery as well as its command and control structure is a priority as his troops probe Russian lines for weaknesses.
"In these conditions, it is crucial to make timely management decisions in response to the situation at hand and take measures for maneuvering forces and resources, shifting units and troops to areas where success is evident, or withdrawing them from the enemy's fire," he said.
Russia is trying to hold on to the territory it controls in the four provinces it illegally annexed in September -- Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson and Luhansk.
Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's Defense Ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
The ministry said there were no injuries or damage in the early morning incident. It didn't give the exact location where the drone was shot down.
The shootdown adds to concern about Moscow's vulnerability to attack as the war drags into its 18th month.
Two drones struck the Russian capital on Monday, one of them falling in the center of the city near the Defense Ministry's headquarters along the Moscow River about 3 kilometres (2 miles) from the Kremlin. The other drone hit an office building in southern Moscow, gutting several upper floors.
In an attack on July 4, the Russian military said four drones were downed by air defences on the outskirts of Moscow and the fifth was jammed by electronic warfare means and forced down.
------
Heintz reported from Tallinn, Estonia.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships.
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon is questioning claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond
A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges.
Canada
-
Here's what the 'era of global boiling' means for Canada
Scientists are warning the world has entered into a 'global boiling' period. Here's what this means for Canada.
-
Head-on crash leaves 3 dead, 3 injured in Saguenay, Que.
Three people were killed and three others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Massive water main break floods streets of St-Michel in Montreal
A massive water main break in Montreal's St-Michel neighbourhood flooded streets and waterlogged cars Friday morning, forcing the evacuation of at least two buildings.
-
Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of man who represented himself at trial
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld the murder convictions of a man who represented himself at trial but complained later the proceedings were tainted by a perception of unfairness.
-
Vancouver Island campground evacuated after bear rips into tents, tries to enter occupied vehicle
A popular park and campground on southern Vancouver Island has been evacuated and closed after a food-conditioned black bear tore into three tents and tried to enter an occupied vehicle.
-
Eligible Canadians set to receive newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28
Eligible Canadians will receive their first automatic advance payments from the CRA as part of the newly enhanced Canada Workers Benefit on July 28.
World
-
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
When Alicia Navarro disappeared in 2019 from her home in a Phoenix suburb days before her 15th birthday, she left a signed note for her family promising she would return.
-
Russia says a Ukrainian drone was shot down outside Moscow
A Ukrainian drone was shot down early Friday outside Moscow, Russia's defence ministry said. It was the third drone strike or attempt on the capital region this month.
-
Moscow accuses Ukraine of firing missile at town in southern Russia
Russian forces pounded a key village on Friday that Ukraine claimed to have recaptured in its grinding counteroffensive in the country's southeast, while Moscow accused Kyiv a firing a missile at a city in southern Russia that officials there said wounded 15 people.
-
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
House Democrats are demanding the release of a transcript from a new FBI witness that they say contradicts Republicans' claims in the expanding congressional inquiry into President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
-
Sudan conflict brings new atrocities to Darfur as militias kill, rape, burn homes in rampages
Fighting erupted in the capital, Khartoum, in mid-April between the military and the RSF after years of growing tensions. It spread to other parts of the country, but in Darfur it took on a different form --- brutal attacks by the RSF and its allied Arab militias on civilians, survivors and rights workers say.
-
5 things to know about UFO crash retrieval claims made to U.S. lawmakers
The Pentagon is questioning claims from a former U.S. intelligence officer who says a secret program is trying to reverse-engineer crashed UFOs. Here are five things to know about the allegations.
Politics
-
Liberals win byelection in Kanata-Carleton
Liberal Karen McCrimmon won the provincial byelection in the riding of Kanata-Carleton, receiving 34.35 per cent of the vote.
-
Liberals pitch Canadians on renewed housing and affordability focus, drawing contrast to Conservatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started his post-shuffle re-pitching of his government as affordability-focused to Canadians on Thursday, seeking to draw a sharp contrast between the Liberals and their Conservative rivals. Housing was another key change made as part of the shuffle, and now the minister in charge says his file will be a 'complete priority.'
-
Liberals hold Toronto riding in Ontario provincial byelection
The Ontario Liberals won a pair of provincial byelections Thursday, including snagging a previously Progressive Conservative seat.
Health
-
A meat allergy caused by tick spit is getting more common, CDC says
More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday.
-
Most kids with autism in Ontario won't get core therapy funding soon, documents reveal
Most of the children in Ontario waiting for publicly funded core autism therapy will not receive it any time soon, the government says in an internal assessment obtained by The Canadian Press.
-
Childhood television time linked to adult obesity and other health issues: study
Children who watch more television are also more likely to develop health conditions like obesity as adults, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Epic Games asks U.S. Supreme Court let App Store order take effect
Epic Games on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow a lower court ruling to take effect against Apple Inc that could force the iPhone maker to change payment practices in its App Store.
-
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech, rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
The lower house of Jordan's parliament passed legislation Thursday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, drawing accusations from human rights groups of a new crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression are increasingly common.
-
Australia fines Facebook owner Meta US$14M for undisclosed data collection
An Australian court ordered Facebook owner Meta Platforms to pay fines totalling US$14 million for collecting user data through a smartphone application advertised as a way to protect privacy without disclosing its actions.
Entertainment
-
Breaking
Breaking | The Eagles' Randy Meisner dies from complications, the band says
Randy Meisner, who was a co-founding member of legendary rock band the Eagles and served as a bassist and vocalist, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official site. He was 77.
-
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond
A Georgia judge ruled Thursday that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges.
-
'Jackass' star Bam Margera to stand trial on assault charge in fight with brother, judge rules
'Jackass' star Bam Margera must stand trial on charges that he punched his brother during an altercation at their home near Philadelphia, a judge ruled Thursday while ordering him to get a drug and alcohol screening to remain free on bail.
Business
-
Economy grew in May despite wildfire effects, looks to have slowed in June: StatCan
The Canadian economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May despite downward pressure from wildfire-hit oil and gas production but it looks to have slowed in June, Statistics Canada said Friday.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street resumes its rally after encouraging reports on profits and inflation
Wall Street is back to climbing on Friday following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.
-
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye
Adidas said Friday that it is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the German sportswear brand seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism.
Lifestyle
-
Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries
Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.
-
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
-
Are you changing the way you commute to work because of return-to-office mandates? Let us know
As return-to-office mandates push more employees out of their homes and back into the workplace, some are travelling longer distances to get to work. If your commuting habits have changed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Sports
-
Canada's Summer McIntosh wins gold in 200m butterfly at World Aquatics Championship
This was the dominant performance Summer McIntosh was looking for at this year's World Aquatics Championships.
-
Australia loses to Nigeria, forcing a must-win for The Matildas against Canada
The Matildas missing out on the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup barely factored into pre-tournament reckoning in Australia. But an upset 3-2 loss to Nigeria has set up what is essentially a must-win showdown for Australia against Olympic champion Canada on Monday.
-
Argentina's Sophia Braun scores one of two goals in furious Women's World Cup comeback to earn draw against South Africa
Argentina scored two game-saving goals in a flurry of five minutes during the second half Friday to salvage a 2-2 draw with South Africa at the Women's World Cup.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 870K F-150 pickups in U.S. because parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly
Ford is recalling more than 870,000 newer F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electric parking brakes can turn on unexpectedly.
-
New electric vehicle charging network being built by major automakers could lure more buyers to EVs
The announcement Wednesday that seven major automakers are joining to build a large North American electric vehicle charging network should pull people off the sidelines to at least consider shifting away from gas-powered vehicles.
-
F1 champ Verstappen wins Hungarian GP to extend overall lead, give Red Bull record 12th straight win
Formula One defending champion Max Verstappen needed only a few seconds to stamp his authority on the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday and win his seventh straight race of a crushingly dominant season.