More than a dozen arrests as Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Stanford University president’s office

Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested and a public safety officer was injured on Wednesday at Stanford University, the school said, after they broke into and occupied the office of the president demanding divestment, transparency and amnesty.
Shortly after 8 a.m. local time, about two hours after the protesters said they entered, the building had been cleared and 13 people were arrested, the university said.
There was “extensive damage to the interior and exterior of the building,” which has been shut down for the remainder of the day. The public safety officer was injured after being shoved by protesters interfering with a transport vehicle, according to the university.
Stanford said the “arrested students will be immediately suspended and in case any of them are seniors, they will not be allowed to graduate.”
“We are appalled that our students chose to take this action and we will work with law enforcement to ensure that they face the full consequences allowed by law,” the school said in a statement.
“We have consistently emphasized the need for constructive engagement and peaceful protest when there is a disagreement in views. This was not peaceful protest and actions such as what occurred this morning have no place at Stanford.”
The university said the protesters “unlawfully entered Building 10, which houses the offices of the president and provost.”
The university urged people to stay away from the Main Quad and said no other campus operations were affected.
About 10 students had been barricaded inside the building while dozens of others linked arms outside, according to the student newspaper, The Stanford Daily. It is the last day of spring classes, according to the university calendar.
“We refuse to leave until Stanford Administration and the Stanford Board of Trustees meet our demands and take action to address their role in enabling and profiting from the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” a statement from Liberate Stanford.
The group disavowed acts of vandalism carried out by some protesters, which include spray-painted messages and what appears to be fake blood spilled on the desk of the president.
“The intentions of this movement are not to create unnecessary labor for service workers, and we refuse to have our uprising hijacked by unknown agitators,” the group said in a social media post.
The post said the group of students and alumni entered and barricaded themselves in Saller’s office at about 6 a.m. local time. The group accuses Stanford of being unwilling to engage with protestors and their demands, and using “our tuition, our donations and our labor” to “fund apartheid and genocide,” according to the social media post.
US colleges have been using law enforcement – along with academic suspensions and expulsions – to quell student demonstrations since Hamas’ October attack on Israel, in which more than 1,200 people were killed and around 240 were taken hostage. Israel’s response in Gaza has further fueled deeply held views of students and faculty on all sides.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
A 'near-shore landslide' has opened up a large sinkhole that's eating one of the iconic beaches on Australia's World Heritage-listed K’gari Island, formerly known as Fraser Island.
The Bank of Canada cut its overnight rate by 25 basis points, the first drop in more than four years --- but is it just the beginning of a round of cutting? An economist says we'll know more about the bank's thinking after the next announcement
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Thousands of mostly ultranationalist Israelis were taking part in an annual march through a sensitive Palestinian area of Jerusalem on Wednesday, with some stoking already surging wartime tensions by chanting 'Death to Arabs.'
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan are pursuing a suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
Born in 1922, Anne McNamara is now 101 years old. Her husband Howard is 104. They are among the few remaining Canadian veterans with first-hand memories of WWII.
A Kingston mother is facing negligence and abandonment charges after one of her two children was found deceased inside a home last week.
On a small table outside a tent in Deir al-Balah, 10-year-old Renad is making 'Gaza-style white sauce pasta.' She fills a pot with bottled water and lights a small propane burner. She has a fresh onion and a green pepper, but uses canned mushrooms for the sauce.
Ukraine has used U.S weapons to strike inside Russia in recent days, according to a Western official familiar with the matter.
A man has died after falling from a 1,981 foot (604-metre-high) cliff in Norway that featured in a 'Mission Impossible' film.
Japan’s birth rate fell to a new low for the eighth straight year in 2023, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday. A government official described the situation as critical and urged authorities to do everything they can to reverse the trend.
The United States flew a long-range B-1B bomber over the Korean Peninsula on Wednesday for its first precision-guided bombing drill with South Korea in seven years, the South's military said.
More than a dozen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested and a public safety officer was injured on Wednesday at Stanford University, the school said, after they broke into and occupied the office of the president demanding divestment, transparency and amnesty.
The chairman of a national security committee says the panel 'cannot add anything' to its recent finding that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to interfere in Canadian politics.
The Liberal MP who invited a Conservative backbencher onto his podcast says he's surprised the Conservative described feeling 'ambushed' by queries about his long-standing and well-known opposition to abortion.
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
When most people think about hospitals, they picture what goes on inside them. But what's outside is important, too. A growing body of research suggests the greenery that surrounds medical facilities can have a significant impact on human health – and help diminish the greenhouse gases emitted by the health sector itself.
An Ontario nurse who's worked in the health-care field for more than 15 years says the staffing levels have never been as bad as they are now.
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Oleg Kononenko achieved the milestone on Tuesday, having made five journeys to the International Space Station dating back to 2008.
Recent victims have included large corporations such as retailer London Drugs, as well as the City of Hamilton and the government of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Staff at a southern Alberta eatery were thrilled to meet country superstar Shania Twain when she and her husband stopped in for a meal recently.
Paula Abdul plans to vibe her way across Canada with a 21-date tour this fall.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has sold a majority stake in Revolt, the media company and television network he founded in 2013, according to the company.
The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances.
A top European Union court said Wednesday that McDonald's has lost its Big Mac trademark in the 27-nation bloc, ruling in favor of Irish fast food rival Supermac's in a longrunning legal battle.
Women's Shelters Canada is calling on phone companies to adjust how they respond to those escaping from domestic violence, saying the costs of changing a phone number and difficulties leaving a shared plan are key barriers for victims.
So far this year there have been 905 homes that sold that were priced above $1M, a 54 per cent gain over last year.
It’s a phenomenon you might be familiar with if you’ve ever boarded an airplane on a humid day. Hot, muggy air from the outside meets the cool air on the inside – creating what looks like mist or fog.
The family-favourite card game has been around for 52 years — but it may be more popular than ever. Almost everyone seems to play it, and by one measure it’s the top-selling game in the world.
The start of the regular season couldn't come at a better time for the CFL. The 2024 campaign kicks off Thursday night in Winnipeg with the Blue Bombers hosting the Montreal Alouettes in a Grey Cup rematch.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
A New York man was charged Tuesday in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life, with the charges marking the first known criminal fallout from the matter.
If you're wondering how much your car is worth, or how much to pay for that car you're thinking of buying, there's a good chance you'll check KBB.com.
Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda apologized Monday for massive cheating on certification tests for seven vehicle models as the automaker suspended production of three of them.
A new law protecting cyclists and pedestrians in British Columbia takes effect Monday, establishing minimum distances that drivers must keep from so-called vulnerable road users.
A Cape Breton is this year's recipient of the McEuen Scholarship, which gives him basically a full ride to the medical school at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
When Alyssa Anklewich’s history teacher assigned her Westwood Collegiate class an essay about D-Day, the 15-year-old had other ideas.
Many people are familiar with the benefits of being in nature, but forest therapy goes a step further than a simple walk in the woods.
The Stanley Cup was passing through town Friday, and Lanny Legend took it upon himself to take it for a surprise visit.
Car 14 is a luxury passenger car that once made regular runs from London to Port Stanley starting in 1917.
A hefty donation by a renowned local activist to the University of Winnipeg has created what is believed to be the most comprehensive two-spirit archives in all of Canada.
Leanne Van Bergen discovered a skulk of 10 baby foxes, and two mothers, had made themselves at home on her property in Beausejour.
An 81-year-old Waterloo, Ont. woman thought she’d never ride a horse again after a brain bleed led to severe physical complications.
A homicide investigation is underway in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood after a man was stabbed early Wednesday morning.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Multiple suspects were arrested and drugs and cash were seized by police in B.C.'s Lower Mainland following a months-long investigation into a trafficking operation.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
The federal government will provide Ontario municipalities with $4.7 billion over the next five years as part of a renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund (formerly the Gas Tax Fund).
Police have recovered roughly $1 million worth of stolen goods following a three-month investigation into thefts at several Shoppers Drug Mart stores across the GTA.
A condo building in the community of Royal Oak had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire broke out on the fourth floor.
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
Taxi drivers are proposing a "nominal fee" on Uber and taxi rides in the City of Ottawa to cover the cost of a potential settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the city's handling of Uber's arrival 10 years ago.
A Kingston man is facing charges after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting a police officer in the city's downtown core last week.
When Dowaa Saleh was pregnant she received news no one wants to hear, but her unwavering determination sparked by a hit television show has now led her on a journey that’s inspired millions.
The criminal case against Robert Miller should be thrown out because he is too ill to have a fair trial, the Montreal billionaire's lawyers say.
Premier François Legault will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday in Quebec City.
The STM says it is eliminating seven bus routes in Montreal as part of an overhaul of services on the island.
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian on a highway west of Edmonton early Monday morning.
Alberta Health Services is being sued by a group of staff that claim the agency violated provincial employment standards for nearly a decade.
A sports investment firm based in Birmingham, Michigan, says it has acquired all minority shares of the Halifax Mooseheads and now fully owns the QMJHL hockey team.
A new bar called Rumours Cabaret says it is looking to end LGBTQ+ nightlife drought in Halifax.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Dieppe Cenotaph in Dieppe, N.B., Wednesday morning to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.
One man is dead, a woman is in custody, and RCMP in Saskatchewan are pursuing a suspect following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
A Crown-appointed forensic psychiatrist has told a murder trial that Jeremy Skibicki was not suffering from schizophrenia when he killed four women.
Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.
Saskatchewan's auditor says the province has no plans to inspect 37,000 oil and gas wells before 2026.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of serious wind gusts with the potential to cause damage for a large portion of southern Saskatchewan on Wednesday.
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in Kitchener.
Five people have been charged after a police investigation into the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
Devyn Gregoire is looking to buy his first home and join many others in Canada who are managing their mortgages amid high interest rates.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking people who live near the scene of a fatal stabbing to check their yards for the murder weapon.
A Saskatoon construction worker was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling at a worksite.
A 21-year-old North Bay man has been charged after a 19-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a school parking lot overnight.
McMaster Children’s Hospital is pausing scheduled tonsil and adenoid surgeries for patients under the age of 18 after officials say two pediatric patients who underwent the procedure died shortly after being discharged.
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
High humidity is expected through the day on Wednesday as clouds move back into the region on Wednesday.
In February, police sad a female went to a business in the area of Hyde Park and Gainsborough roads where she requested services from a licensed service provider.
It's been four and half months since an angler went missing along the Saugeen River in Southampton. Lijun S. was last seen fishing in the river on Saturday, Jan. 27, when an ice jam gave way up stream, sending a four foot high ice surge his way.
A severe thunderstorm is expected to roll into Simcoe County on Wednesday, with Environment Canada warning that the storm could generate dangerous winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour.
Police in Barrie are investigating an overnight break-in at a restaurant in the south end after a cleaning crew arrived to find a broken window and smashed wine bottles everywhere.
Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.
There was about a 20 per cent drop in home sales in May compared to the same time a year ago, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Windsor police say property crimes have decreased 31.5 per cent in May.
The University of Victoria has broken off talks with pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrating against Israel's war in Gaza, citing alleged acts of vandalism, harassment and disruptions to campus operations.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway in Duncan on Tuesday.
Gracie MacDonald snapped a photo of her brother on a sailing boat a Good Samaritan was using to take them from Denman Island to the closest hospital on Vancouver Island never suspecting it would be the last image of his life.
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
Mounties in Kelowna have deemed a fire that ripped through an automotive repair business in Kelowna over the weekend suspicious in nature.
A small crowd of baseball fans in Brooks, Alta., had to hold onto their hats for a wild game that ended up with a final score that was better suited for a basketball game.
The City of Lethbridge’s wastewater treatment plant is nearly at capacity as close to 30 million litres of water is treated every day.
The Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has added a second police dog to the team.
Planning is underway for a makeover to Sault Ste. Marie’s waterfront, with the latest update given at this week’s city council meeting.
Volunteer firefighter and Gore Bay resident Duncan Sinclair is no stranger to a bicycle. There isn’t an inch of Manitoulin Island he probably hasn’t reached.
There was one new wildland fire confirmed on Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires to five in the Northeast Fire Region.
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.