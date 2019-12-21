TORONTO -- More than 56,000 weapons have been handed in to New Zealand authorities during the six month firearm buy-back and amnesty period, police say.

The scheme was implemented after the New Zealand government banned semi-automatic weapons in response to the March 15 Christchurch mosque shootings, which killed 51 people.

The buy-back program and amnesty ran from April to Dec. 20, and owners were compensated up to 95 per cent of the original price of the weapons, according to the BBC.

“As of midnight, 20 December 2019, 56,250 firearms and 194,245 parts have been handed in. There has also been 2,717 firearms modified to make them lawful,” said Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement in a press release.

“The gun buy-back is unprecedented and has been a huge logistical exercise for police,” Clement said. “Police really have made every effort to provide frequent and accessible options to firearms owners so there really were no excuses for taking part.”

The release said there were exemptions from the firearm buy-back if the owners met specific licensing requirements.

The breakdown of the six month firearm buy-back and amnesty implemented by New Zealand authorities in response to the Christchurch mosque shootings (New Zealand Police)