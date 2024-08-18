World

    • More than 400 homes evacuated in Northern Ireland to remove Second World War bomb

    Parliament buildings overlook the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) Parliament buildings overlook the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
    Share

    Police in Northern Ireland ordered the evacuation of more than 400 homes to remove what is suspected to be a Second World War-era bomb.

    The removal operation could take more than five days, police said Sunday.

    The device was discovered Friday in Newtownards, an area of County Down, about nine miles (15 kilometres) east of Belfast.

    “I appreciate the disruption that this has caused, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks," North Down and Ards District Commander Superintendent Johnston McDowell said. “I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience at this time.”

    Police had set up barricades and asked drivers to avoid the area.

    An emergency support center was set up for residents who had to move out of their homes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News