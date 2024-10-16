World

    • More than 140 people are killed and dozens injured when a gas tanker explodes in Nigeria

    People gather at the scene of a tanker explosion in Majiya town Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct.16, 2024. (AP Photo/ Sani Maikatanga) People gather at the scene of a tanker explosion in Majiya town Nigeria, Wednesday, Oct.16, 2024. (AP Photo/ Sani Maikatanga)
    ABUJA, Nigeria -

    More than 140 people, including children, were killed in Nigeria when an overturned gasoline tanker truck exploded in flames while they tried to scoop up fuel, emergency services said Wednesday. Dozens more were injured.

    Deadly tanker accidents are common in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, which lacks an efficient railway system to transport cargo. People often salvage fuel with cups and buckets -- especially because of soaring fuel prices, which have tripled since the government ended costly gas subsidies last year.

    The latest accident occurred at midnight in northern Jigawa state's Majiya town when the tanker driver lost control on a highway, police spokesperson Lawan Adam said. Residents rushed to the scene before the "massive inferno."

    Most of the bodies were unrecognizable, emergency services said.

    "Close to 140 people were put in a mass grave, apart from people buried in other places," the head of the National Emergency Management Agency in the region, Nura Abdullahi, told The Associated Press.

    Most other victims were "burned to ashes" at the scene, said Dr. Haruna Mairiga, head of the Jigawa emergency services.

    "If they knew (about the danger), they wouldn't have gone to fetch (the fuel)," Mairiga said.

    But resident Sani Umar told local Channels Television the fire spread so quickly that many couldn't escape. "People were running in all directions, screaming for help," Umar said.

    More than 1,500 accidents involving fuel tankers occurred in Nigeria in 2020, resulting in 535 deaths, according to Nigeria's Federal Road Safety Corps. In many cases, there are no prosecutions and victims or their families are not compensated, experts say.

    At least 48 people were killed in September when a fuel tanker collided with another truck in north-central Nigeria.

    The latest accident revived questions about the implementation of safety measures and traffic regulations in the West African country.

    Many tankers are not designed according to international best practices to avoid spillage during accidents, said Timothy Iwuagwu, president of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria. The agencies charged with enforcing safety regulations also often fail to do so, he said.

    "There are also not enough awareness campaigns, (and) people are not willfully compliant" with safety measures when such accidents happen, Iwuagwu said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Secret tomb found under 'Indiana Jones' filming location in Petra

    At the heart of the ancient city of Petra, Jordan, carved into pink sandstone cliffs, lies an elaborate monument known as the Khaznah, or the Treasury. And buried beneath that edifice, archeologists recently discovered, is a tomb with at least 12 human skeletons and artifacts that are estimated to be at least 2,000 years old.

    • Elon Musk unveils his 'Cybercab' robotaxi

      Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.

