The Douglas County sheriff says a suspect fired more than 100 rounds in a shooting that killed one deputy and injured four others, along with two civilians.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock says the unidentified suspect was killed during the Sunday morning shooting in response to an initial report of domestic violence. He likened the attacks on the officers to an ambush.

The slain officer was 29 years old was married with two children and had been with the agency for about seven months.

The four other officers were in stable condition and injuries to the civilians were not life-threatening.

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017