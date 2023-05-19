More protests against violence in Serbia as authorities reject opposition criticism and demands

Parks Canada plans major rewrite of more than 200 historic site plaques

They're affixed to old buildings where someone important used to live. Or they're mounted on a rock overlooking somewhere where something once happened. Cast in bronze or lettered on a sign, they're sometimes the only history lesson many of us ever get. And now Parks Canada wants hundreds of them changed.

