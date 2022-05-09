More human remains found at Lake Mead as reservoir's water level plunges

No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict is headed, as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of significant progress.

Russian servicemen stand in a military vehicle rolling during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint

Russia's ambassador to Poland was splattered with red paint thrown at him by protesters opposed to the war in Ukraine, preventing him from paying respects on Monday at a Warsaw cemetery to Red Army soldiers who died during the Seccond World War.

