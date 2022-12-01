More calls for South Africa leader to quit over theft probe
South African president Cyril Ramaphosa was facing calls Thursday to step down after a damning parliamentary probe found he may have breached the country's anti-corruption laws in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of money from his Phala Phala game farm.
The calls follow allegations by the country's former head of intelligence, Arthur Fraser, that Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of a huge sum of cash from his farm in 2020.
According to the report, Ramaphosa claimed the stolen money amounted to US$580 000, disputing the initial amount of US$4 million that Fraser alleged was stolen.
The findings have led to calls from opposition parties and Ramaphosa's detractors within the ruling African National Congress party for him to step down.
President Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing, insisting that the money was proceeds from the sale of animals at his farm.
The ANC's national executive committee, the party's highest decision-making body, is expected to urgently meet Thursday evening to be briefed on the matter and possibly determine Ramaphosa's fate.
It comes as Ramaphosa is seeking re-election as party leader during the ANC's national conference next month. Clinching the party leadership would, in turn, enable him to run again for South Africa's presidency in 2024.
"In all the circumstances, we think that the evidence presented to the Panel, prima facie, establishes that the President may be guilty of a serious violation of certain sections of the constitution," the panel found.
The report also criticized how Ramaphosa failed to inform the police in line with proper procedure, choosing instead to entrust the matter to the head of his presidential protection unit.
The panel raised serious questions about where the money came from and why it wasn'td disclosed to financial authorities.
"Another troubling feature about the source of the stolen foreign currency, is that the theft was never reported to the South African Police Services for investigation as an ordinary crime. Nor was the theft reported under the section 34(1) of PRECCA," reads the report.
The panel said that Ramaphosa put himself into a situation of conflict of interest.
"A serious misconduct in that the President violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business," said the panel.
The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is among those calling for Ramaphosa to be impeached.
"The report is clear and unambiguous. President Ramaphosa most likely did breach a number of Constitutional provisions and has a case to answer. Impeachment proceedings into his conduct must go ahead, and he will have to offer far better, more comprehensive explanations than we have been given so far," said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
LIVE UPDATES | Canada 0-2 Morocco: Borjan error, goals from Ziyech and En-Nesyri in final World Cup group-stage game
The Canadian men’s national team returns to the FIFA World Cup pitch on Thursday to face Morocco. Already eliminated, the country is still looking for its first point of the tournament. CTVNews.ca will follow the match live.
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
Message from 1921 found underneath a former statue at the Manitoba legislature
A 101-year-old message has been discovered by workers removing the base of a former statue in front of the Manitoba legislature.
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
Elon Musk's Neuralink shows brain implant prototype and robotic surgeon during recruiting event
Elon Musk — the SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO, and, most recently, Twitter owner — hosted a flashy event on Wednesday night for yet another one of his companies: Neuralink, the startup proposing implants that connect your brain to a computer.
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
Rare cosmic event beamed light at Earth from 8.5 billion light-years away
An incredibly bright flash that appeared in the night sky in February was the result of a star straying too close to a supermassive black hole, meeting its untimely end there as it was ripped to shreds.
Canada
-
Applications open for dental care benefits touted by Liberals as inflation relief
Parents can apply with the Canada Revenue Agency starting today to receive the children's dental benefit that the federal Liberals say is intended to provide cost-of-living relief to low-income Canadians but that critics say is a drop in the bucket.
-
Pandemic, slower U.S. migration see Canada closing gap with U.S. in workforce race
Since the global onset of COVID-19, Canada has been gradually closing the gap with the United States when it comes to attracting and keeping an important economic prize: new permanent residents.
-
List of areas the Alberta government accuses Ottawa of overreaching
When the Alberta legislature resumed sitting Tuesday, the first bill introduced by the United Conservative Party government was one aimed at shielding the province from federal laws it deems harmful to its interests.
-
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
-
'Very grateful': Good Samaritans help stranded commuters during B.C. snowstorm
Good Samaritans came to the aid of commuters during the harrowing snowstorm that rocked B.C.’s Lower Mainland Tuesday night.
-
Grandparent scams are on the rise. Here's how you can protect yourself
Police across the country are seeing a rise in criminals preying on fears of the elderly with what's known as grandparent scams.
World
-
UN makes record aid appeal amid disasters, Ukraine war
The United Nations said Thursday that it is asking member states for a record US$51.5 billion in aid funding for next year, as disasters and the ongoing war in Ukraine drive up humanitarian needs worldwide.
-
Russian FM: U.S., NATO directly involved in Ukraine conflict
Russia's foreign minister on Thursday accused the West of becoming directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine by supplying it with weapons and training its soldiers.
-
Spain: 2 new letter bombs detected after Ukraine blast
Spanish police are investigating a suspect letter bomb sent to an air base outside Madrid early Thursday, a day after a letter bomb exploded at the Ukrainian Embassy injuring an employee, the interior and defence ministries said.
-
China eases COVID-19 controls amid effort to head off protests
More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 measures and head off more protests.
-
Royal aide steps down after racist comments: Buckingham Palace
A member of the Royal Family's household has left her role after making 'unacceptable and deeply regrettable' comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.
-
Prince and Princess of Wales arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
The first overseas trip by the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth II began Wednesday, an occasion to show the world as much about who they are not as who they are.
Politics
-
Nothing off the table when it comes to Alberta sovereignty act: PM Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while he's 'not looking for a fight' with Alberta, the federal government is not taking anything off the table when it comes to how it may respond to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's new 'sovereignty act.'
-
Canadians can apply for new dental benefit starting Dec. 1: here's how
Starting on Thursday, eligible Canadians can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency to receive funding as part of the first ever federal dental-care program, and as of Dec. 12 applications will open for low-income renters looking to access the one-time top-up to the Canada Housing Benefit.
-
Liberal staff shared info on soldiers' role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Emails released through a public inquiry suggest federal Liberal political aides were scrambling earlier this year to figure out the extent to which members of the Canadian Armed Forces were supporting "Freedom Convoy" protests that had gridlocked downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
HIV activists hope World AIDS Day marks an end to backsliding on infections, stigma
HIV activists are marking World AIDS Day by urging Ottawa to help stop a global backslide in progress on stemming infections and stigma.
-
Certain packages of TUMS antacid recalled, tablets may contain fibreglass and aluminum foil
Certain packages of TUMS antacid have been recalled after tablets were found to contain fibreglass fragments, aluminum foil and 'other material,' according to Health Canada.
-
China eases COVID-19 controls amid effort to head off protests
More Chinese cities eased anti-virus restrictions and police patrolled their streets Thursday as the government tried to defuse public anger over some of the world's most stringent COVID-19 measures and head off more protests.
Sci-Tech
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
-
Elon Musk's Neuralink shows brain implant prototype and robotic surgeon during recruiting event
Elon Musk — the SpaceX founder, Tesla CEO, and, most recently, Twitter owner — hosted a flashy event on Wednesday night for yet another one of his companies: Neuralink, the startup proposing implants that connect your brain to a computer.
-
Rare cosmic event beamed light at Earth from 8.5 billion light-years away
An incredibly bright flash that appeared in the night sky in February was the result of a star straying too close to a supermassive black hole, meeting its untimely end there as it was ripped to shreds.
Entertainment
-
Defence rests, closings next at Harvey Weinstein rape trial
Harvey Weinstein's defence team has rested its case and closing arguments will begin later Wednesday at the Los Angeles rape trial of the former movie magnate.
-
Mistrial declared in 'That '70s Show' actor's rape trial
A judge declared a mistrial Wednesday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked at the trial of "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes.
-
Manslaughter case: Judge bemoans bike hazard in 'Gone Girl' actor's hit-and-run death
A judge decried New York City's problems with electric and gas-powered bikes on Wednesday as he sentenced the electric scooter rider who crashed into 'Gone Girl' actor Lisa Banes to one to three years in prison for his manslaughter conviction.
Business
-
Asian shares gain after Fed chair signals slower rate hikes
Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Thursday after a rally on Wall Street spurred by the Federal Reserve chair's comments on easing the pace of interest rate hikes to tame inflation.
-
EU warns Musk to beef up Twitter controls ahead of new rules
A top European Union official warned Elon Musk on Wednesday that Twitter needs to beef up measures to protect users from hate speech, misinformation and other harmful content to avoid violating new rules that threaten tech giants with big fines or even a ban in the 27-nation bloc.
-
Treasury complies with court order on releasing Trump taxes
The Treasury Department said Wednesday it has complied with a court order to make former U.S. president Donald Trump's tax returns available to a congressional committee.
Lifestyle
-
What New Year's resolutions are Canadians making for 2023?
A new survey reveals that Canadians make an average of 1.7 resolutions each year, but 68.6 per cent fail to stick with their resolutions after spending hundreds of dollars on their goals.
-
Debbie Downer: Little Debbie snacks no longer available in Canada
Not to be a Debbie Downer but Canada will be without some iconic snacks for the foreseeable future after Little Debbie was forced to pull its sweet treats from store shelves across the country.
-
French baguette given UNESCO protection
Freshly baked news: the baguette, the long, crusty loaf bread that is a delicious staple of French life, has been awarded special protected status, placing it in a culinary pantheon alongside other regional food delicacies from around the world.
Sports
-
Iran's World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests
Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory.
-
Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez apologizes to Lionel Messi: 'Every day we learn something new'
Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi, who he previously accused of disrespecting Mexico.
-
Florida QB Kitna charged with possessing child pornography
Florida backup quarterback Jalen Kitna, the son of retired NFL quarterback Jon Kitna, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Autos
-
New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging
Statistics Canada says there were 2.8 million fewer commuters in 2021 than in 2016, as the pandemic drove a shift toward remote work.
-
Ferrari team principal Binotto leaving after troubled season
Ferrari is parting ways with Mattia Binotto after 28 years -- four as head of the Formula One team -- following a hideous season of botched strategy calls that cost Charles Leclerc any chance to contend for the championship.
-
Suncor to keep Petro-Canada retail business after comprehensive review of business
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has decided to keep its Petro-Canada retail business after a comprehensive review that included what it would mean to sell the operations.