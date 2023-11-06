Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees say
Morale and trust within the Walt Disney World government has deteriorated since allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it over earlier this year, according to many employees who have departed in recent months saying the governing district has been politicized and cronyism now permeates the organization.
More than 30 out of about 390 employees have left the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District since it was taken over in February, raising concerns that decades of institutional knowledge is departing with them, along with a reputation for a well-run government.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
"When I first joined the District, I found an organization that strived to be the very best at serving our community, sought the very best employees and valued those employees above all else," a former facilities manager with three years of experience said in an employee exit survey last week. "I find myself leaving a completely different District. A District that prioritizes politics above all else and will gladly sacrifice its employees, its community and its work if there's an opportunity to score political points."
The Associated Press obtained the employee exit surveys through a records request, and has withheld names to protect security. Most of the records were first obtained by Seeking Rents, a Florida-based watchdog newsletter.
With the departure of so many district employees in such a short period of time, the district is "no longer functional," a facilities director who left last month wrote in her exit survey.
The Republican governor and GOP-dominated Florida Legislature took control of the district in retaliation after Disney publicly opposed a state law banning classroom lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity in early grades. The law was championed by DeSantis, who currently is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
Before the takeover, the governing district had been controlled by Disney supporters. It previously was named the Reedy Creek Improvement District when it was established in 1967 to provide municipal services like road repairs, waste collection and firefighting on the 25,000 acres (10,117 hectares) that make up Disney's theme park resort in central Florida.
An environmental biologist who departed the district in September after 35 years said the DeSantis allies on the board had "negatively changed my experience with top leadership, the work culture, trust, and given me a good reason to retire." An accountant who also departed in September said she hadn't wanted to leave but "the workplace culture has been destroyed."
"You now see fake smiles and I am sure that a lot of employees are somewhat scared to say what they actually feel because of retaliation," said the former employee who worked in the finance department for three years.
When asked about the staff departures, a district spokesman said several of the workers who left had been planning to retire before the change and that there were still employees with decades of experience who could maintain the institutional knowledge of the district.
"We are committed to enhancing the well-being of our staff members," said Matthew Oberly, the district's director of external affairs. "Our unwavering commitment is to maintain our tradition of excellence and continue delivering outstanding services to our taxpayers."
Chairman Martin Garcia has repeatedly said in board meetings that the goal of the new leadership is to reform the sweetheart relationship between Disney and the governing district and make the government more accountable and transparent.
"For over 56 years, Disney had their own governmentally controlled kingdom," Garcia said in August. "In the past six months, our board has adopted new policies and practices to fix some of the glaring issues."
The new board members, though, have been accusing the previous administration of cronyism while at the same time hiring politically-connected associates to positions in the district or awarding them contracts, the former facilities manager said in his exit interview last week.
One of the five original DeSantis-appointed board members to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District was the best man at the June wedding of Glen Gilzean, who was named by the new board to be the district's new administrator in May and is a DeSantis ally. Gilzean also recently promoted his chief of staff, who he had worked with in his previous job, to be a deputy district administrator.
Last month, the district authorized a $242,500 no-bid contract to update its emergency-calls network with a company whose chief executive had served with Gilzean on the Florida Commission on Ethics, where both were DeSantis appointees. Following pushback from local media reports about the no-bid nature of the deal, the company CEO requested that the contract be reopened for an open bidding process.
Disney has sued DeSantis and the members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board in federal court in Tallahassee over the takeover, claiming its free speech rights were violated. Disney is also battling the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District in state court in Orlando.
Before control of the district changed hands, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney to shift control over design and construction at Disney World to the company. The new DeSantis appointees claimed the "eleventh-hour deals" neutered their powers, and the district sued the company in state court to have the contracts voided. Disney filed counterclaims. A hearing in the state court case is slated for Wednesday.
An executive administrative assistant who left the district in June cited the "bridge burning" by the DeSantis appointees and Gilzean as the reason why she departed.
"I am truly saddened that I am leaving the District, because there are great people here who do great work," said the former employee who had worked at the district for four years. "I hope they can continue to do the work that has made us the Magic Behind the Magic."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating
On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.
Canadians wait to flee Gaza Strip as border crossing reopens for approved evacuees
Canadians trapped in the Gaza Strip who were previously told they could be allowed out over the weekend will have to wait longer to escape the besieged Palestinian territory.
BREAKING 'Some' deaths after fire at Canada's high commission in Abuja: Nigerian official
A fire official in Nigeria's capital says there were deaths following a blaze at Canada's high commission in Abuja today. Sina Abioye, head of operations for the fire service in the capital area says the investigation is still ongoing but 'some' were fatally injured.
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
Should parents limit how much Halloween candy their children eat?
Should parents be worried about the amount of candy they're eating? Some experts say setting strict limits could lead to disordered eating and other health issues down the line.
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
WATCH Rare 'firenado' weather phenomenon spotted in Australian Outback
New video shows the moments a rare weather phenomenon known as a fire tornado ripped through a property in the Australian Outback.
Canada
-
Wanted B.C. sex offender still missing after monitoring bracelet cut off
The search continues Monday for high-risk sex offender Randall Hopley, who is wanted on a Canada'-wide warrant.
-
MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating
On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.
-
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
-
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers on strike
Hundreds of thousands of Quebec public sector workers are off the job Monday in the first of a series of one-day strikes.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Some' deaths after fire at Canada's high commission in Abuja: Nigerian official
A fire official in Nigeria's capital says there were deaths following a blaze at Canada's high commission in Abuja today. Sina Abioye, head of operations for the fire service in the capital area says the investigation is still ongoing but 'some' were fatally injured.
-
Alleged Winnipeg serial killer expected in court on Monday
An alleged serial killer in Winnipeg is expected to be in court on Monday.
World
-
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a political rally'
The judge presiding over the civil fraud trial of Donald Trump admonished him to keep his answers concise, reminding him and the courtroom that "this is not a political rally" as the former president and leading Republican president candidate began testifying in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.
-
Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees say
Morale and trust within the Walt Disney World government has deteriorated since allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took it over earlier this year, according to many employees who have departed in recent months saying the governing district has been politicized and cronyism now permeates the organization.
-
Ailing Pope Francis meets with European rabbis and condemns antisemitism, terrorism, war
Pope Francis met with European rabbis on Monday and decried antisemitism, war and terrorism in a written speech he declined to read, saying he wasn't feeling well.
-
Blinken wraps up frantic Mideast tour with tepid, if any, support for pauses in Gaza fighting
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was wrapping up a gruelling Middle East diplomatic tour on Monday in Turkiye after only limited success in his furious efforts to forge a regional consensus on how best to ease civilian suffering in Gaza as Israel intensifies its war against Hamas.
-
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanours linked to gun licence
The father of a man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanours Monday in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun licence.
-
Prince William says deeper global cooperation can win the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking
Britain's Prince William said Monday that seven countries -- Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Britain and the United States -- have committed at a wildlife summit to deepen their intelligence-sharing and other cooperation to combat money laundering by international gangs engaged in the illegal wildlife trade. Joint investigations will lead to more high-value seizures and arrests, he said.
Politics
-
MPs to vote on motion calling on Trudeau to extend carbon tax pause to all forms of home heating
On Monday afternoon, MPs will vote on a non-binding motion from the Conservatives, calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the carbon tax pause on home heating oil to all forms of home heating.
-
Health care, energy costs expected to be focus of premiers meeting in Halifax
Health care and the effect of carbon pricing measures on the rising cost of living across Canada are slated to take centre stage at today's meeting of the country's premiers and territorial leaders in Halifax.
-
Trudeau confirms appointment of Alberta judge Mary Moreau to Supreme Court of Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the appointment of Mary Moreau to the Supreme Court of Canada after nominating her for the post last month.
Health
-
'A public health concern': Should Canadians stop turning back the clocks?
On Sunday, daylight time ended and most of Canada set their clocks back an hour to standard time, but some experts say the practice is harmful to our health and should be done away with.
-
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
Sci-Tech
-
Google's antitrust headaches compound with another trial, this one targeting its Play Store
Google on Monday will try to protect a lucrative piece of its internet empire at the same time it's still entangled in the biggest U.S. antitrust trial in a quarter century.
-
Sunak says agreements at UK summit tip the balance in favor of humanity in fight against AI threats
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that achievements at the first international AI Safety Summit would "tip the balance in favor of humanity" in the race to contain the risks from rapid advances in cutting-edge artificial intelligence.
-
Behold 'Grok,' Elon Musk's AI chatbot with a 'rebellious' streak
Elon Musk has announced the introduction of "Grok," an artificially intelligent chatbot, for some users of X, which the billionaire suggests has a sarcastic sense of humour similar to his own.
Entertainment
-
'Doc' Antle of Netflix's 'Tiger King' pleads guilty to wildlife trafficking and money laundering
An exotic wildlife preserve owner who gained notoriety on the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" plead guilty Monday to animal trafficking and money laundering, the U.S. Justice Department announced.
-
Calgary's Tate McRae to appear on 'Saturday Night Live' as musical guest
Calgary singer-songwriter Tate McRae has been announced as the musical guest of an upcoming episode of 'Saturday Night Live.'
-
Weekend box office results are muted without 'Dune: Part Two'
The North American box office had one of its slowest weekends of the year, due in large part to "Dune: Part Two's" absence from the lineup.
Business
-
Ontario to make it mandatory for salaries to be disclosed in job postings
It will soon be mandatory for Ontario employers to disclose wages or a salary range on job postings.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to record highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada reached a new high, with an average asking price of $2,149 per month in October, according to a new report compiled by a Canadian rental listings website.
-
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
Lifestyle
-
A new apple variety is now coming out of an Ontario orchard. Here's what it tastes like
Step aside, Honeycrisp. There’s a new apple in town, and it comes right from an orchard in Ontario.
-
Milk carton shortage hits school lunchrooms in New York, California and other states, USDA says
The tiny, half-pint cartons of milk served with millions of school lunches nationwide may soon be scarce in some cafeterias, with districts across the country scrambling to find alternatives.
-
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Sports
-
Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders' Cup race, dies on trip home
Cody Dorman, the teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody's Wish win at the Breeders' Cup, has died. He was 17.
-
Russian Olympic officials appeal to sports court against suspension by IOC
The Russian Olympic Committee has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against a suspension by the IOC last month for incorporating Ukrainian sports councils.
-
Bangladesh bowls first against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup in New Delhi
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka at the Cricket World Cup on Monday as both teams, out of semifinal consideration, vie for a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.
Autos
-
Red Bull's Perez gets some solace at sprint race of Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix
Red Bull's Sergio Perez will start the Brazilian Grand Prix in ninth position after a poor qualifying session amid rain on Friday. But a third-place finish in Saturday's sun lit sprint race gave him a boost of six points against Hamilton's two, plus hope that it could all be different on Sunday.
-
A young race car driver from Canada is inspiring people all around the world
Austin Riley has been drawing crowds to the race track for years. But his claim to fame isn’t just being fast on the speedway, he is breaking barriers on the track for those with disabilities.
-
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.