Mood in London sombre ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
The U.K. began a 10-day mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 9 following her death, and the mood is evident the moment you arrive in the sovereign state.
Even landing at the airport, a sense of grief is prominent.
Travelling on the highway from Heathrow to central London, billboards have gone black. No longer is the road littered with advertisements for hotels, restaurants and department stores, but instead, nearly all signage has been replaced with photos of the Queen.
Stores in and around London have done similar acts of grievance, filling their windows with black and white images of the Queen as well as messages of gratitude for her service.
The weather in London has added to the mood, with the immediate days following her death being overcast.
Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Canada and other nations of the Commonwealth realm since 1952, died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.
Her coffin left Balmoral Castle by hearse on Saturday for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It will be flown to London on Sept. 13 ahead of the state funeral on Sept. 19.
Crowds began gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8 as soon as the Queen's doctors signalled their "concern" for her health, around 12:30 p.m. local time. Several hours later the palace announced her death.
Since then, thousands of mourners and well-wishers of all ages have crowded around the palace every day, leaving flowers, cards, photographs and other tokens of appreciation for the Queen.
CTVNews.ca spoke with one mother whose 14-year-old daughter left the palace grounds sobbing. The mother said her daughter was upset because she thought she would have more time with the Queen as her head of state.
"It doesn't seem real," she said.
CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina met 8-year-old Goran on Saturday who was on his way to Buckingham Palace with his parents to drop off flowers and a card. Goran told CTV News he felt it was important for him to pay his respects.
His card read, in part: "You've given your entire life to us, now the kingdom of heaven have open its gate to you. May you now rest in peace with your beloved Prince Philip."
Most people in London can't help but get emotional when you ask them about the Queen.
CTVNews.ca spoke with Natalie, who immediately bust into tears when asked why she felt compelled to lay flowers in Green Park at the palace.
Her dad recently died, and she said death – unfortunately -- often times brings people together.
"When you have family that has passed you feel more emotional and know how important it is to recognize what people have done for you," Natalie said.
While it is a sad time for the U.K. and the Commonwealth, she noted that the Queen's death has also brought people together.
"She's been amazing and I think everyone can agree on that," she said.
On Saturday, partners Alex and Olesia brought their corgi, Cinnabon, to Buckingham Palace. Alex told CTVNews.ca they did so because the breed is a symbol of the Queen.
"Cinnabon is our family, like the Queen was," he said.
CTV National News London News Bureau Correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian spoke to a man outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday who said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks following the Queen's death encompass how U.K. citizens are currently feeling.
"I thought it was a very touching tribute to the British people. We have very strong links with Canada here in the U.K. We look upon Canada very fondly, and we know that it's vice versa. I was touched by his statement about his personal experiences with the Queen," Sam said.
"We're still processing it in this country. This is a huge shift in our psyche and who we are as a people where we go from now. I think we're in various stages of grief at the moment," he continued.
But despite the sadness, there is also a sense of hope in London.
King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday.
The 73-year-old, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became King when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, however, the pomp-filled accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step to present the new monarch to the country.
Similar proclamations are following across the U.K. and the Commonwealth nations of which King Charles III is now head of state, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Speaking from a gift shop near the palace, U.K. resident Jenna told CTVNews.ca it feels "strange" that the national anthem has already changed, and soon will money and stamps. She got emotional when talking about how the souvenir stores will soon be filled with King memorabilia.
"It's going to be different," Jenna said. But she added she looks forward to seeing how the King leads.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
BREAKING | Toronto police officer dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
A Toronto police officer is dead and a suspect is in custody following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton.
As Charles becomes King, here's our Royal Family's new order of succession
With Charles becoming King, his sons and grandchildren are next in succession for the monarchy. CTVNews.ca has illustrated the new order of succession.
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many Russian soldiers
Ukrainian troops retook a wide swath of territory from Russia on Monday, pushing all the way back to the northeastern border in some places, and claimed to have captured many Russian soldiers as part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police officer dead after shootings in Mississauga and Milton, Ont.
A Toronto police officer is dead and a suspect is in custody following two daylight shootings in Mississauga and Milton.
-
Wildfire smoke blankets parts of B.C., air quality slightly improved over Vancouver
Air quality has improved slightly over Metro Vancouver but remains at very unhealthy levels in several other regions as wildfire smoke blankets large sections of British Columbia.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
-
Highway 1 remains partially closed near Hope, B.C., due to wildfire
Drivers wanting to head east near Hope, B.C., were warned Monday that lane closures were still in effect on Highway 1 due to a wildfire.
-
Canadians who will be at the Queen's funeral: what we know so far
Preparations for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral are underway in London as Britain mourns the passing of its longest-reigning monarch. Along with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and the prime minister, Ralph Goodale will be one of three 'official mourners' from Canada. He said his office is working with others to determine how many more Canadians can attend.
-
NEW
NEW | Winnipeg police lay more charges against football coach after former student comes forward
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has laid additional charges against a high school football coach previously charged with sexual assault.
World
-
Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral: How the Royal Family will say goodbye to their matriarch
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion an intricate period of mourning which will culminate with a huge state funeral on Sept. 19 honouring her lifetime of devotion and steadfast service.
-
Swedish voters boost anti-immigration party amid high crime
A populist anti-immigration party has surged to become Sweden's second-largest political force after a national election dominated by fears of gang violence, which has given the once-safe Scandinavian country one of Europe's highest levels of gun violence.
-
Pakistani PM says his flooded country faces food shortages
Pakistan is grappling with food shortages after deadly floods left the impoverished country's agriculture belt underwater, the prime minister told the Turkish president by phone, as authorities scaled up efforts Monday to deliver food, tents and other items.
-
As pivotal midterm elections draw near, campaign trajectories upended by Roe v. Wade
In the weeks following the Roe reversal, Biden, whose legislative agenda was largely hamstrung throughout his first 18 months as commander-in-chief, suddenly seemed to find his stride.
-
Spanish sex club owners, workers protest prostitution bill
Protesters including brothel owners and sex workers demonstrated Monday in front of the Spanish Parliament over a bill that would penalize prostitution customers and sex club owners or pimps with sentences up to 4 years in prison.
-
Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'
As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital Monday to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a 'constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.'
Politics
-
New Conservative leader Poilievre drops in on Quebec caucus before meeting with MPs, senators
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre visited members of the party's Quebec caucus Monday after nearly sweeping the province in a landslide victory over its former premier, Jean Charest.
-
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre's 'irresponsible' politics
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.
-
Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say
With Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral set to take place Monday, the Canadian federal government has yet to confirm whether it will follow the lead of other Commonwealth countries and announce a national holiday in the Queen’s honour.
Health
-
Long COVID's link to suicide: scientists warn of hidden crisis
An analysis for Reuters conducted by Seattle-based health data firm Truveta showed that patients with long COVID were nearly twice as likely to receive a first-time antidepressant prescription within 90 days of their initial COVID diagnosis compared with people diagnosed with COVID alone.
-
Additional types of cancer reported in people with breast implants, U.S. FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public about certain cancers -- including squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas -- that have been reported in the scar tissue that forms around breast implants.
-
New York governor declares disaster emergency after polio found in wastewater
New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency on Friday after samples of the polio virus were discovered in wastewater in three counties outside of New York City.
Sci-Tech
-
James Webb Space Telescope releases out-of-this-world images of Orion Nebula
The James Webb Space Telescope has captured spectacular images of a stellar nursery in the heart of the Orion Nebula, and the project has a very special connection to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war in Ukraine, prompting the head of the UN atomic watchdog to call for the establishment of an immediate safety zone around it to prevent a nuclear accident.
Entertainment
-
Brendan Fraser gets emotional as he thanks TIFF for Tribute Award 'affirmation'
Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser got emotional as he reflected on his onscreen resurgence at a Toronto International Film Festival awards gala.
-
Anna Kendrick posts video about Toronto elevator rescue
Anna Kendrick had a good excuse to be late for her TIFF appearance on Sunday night. Shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday, the American actress posted a light-hearted video of herself stuck in a packed elevator on Instagram.
-
Chinese actor Evan Li detained on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes: report
Chinese actor Li Yifeng, who played former Communist Party leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 movie, was detained recently by Beijing police on suspicion of soliciting prostitutes, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio up in second quarter
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income moved higher in the second quarter as the level of debt grew faster than their earnings.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 200 points, U.S. stocks also climb higher
Gains in the energy sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained more than 200 points in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Canada's real problem is not job losses, it's the rush to retire: economists
Canada's labour force grew in August, but it fell the previous two months and remains smaller than before the summer as tens of thousands of people simply stopped working. Much of this can be chalked up to more Canadians than ever retiring, said Statistics Canada.
Lifestyle
-
For Queen Elizabeth II, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
When the hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's body pulled out of the gates of Balmoral Castle on Sunday, it marked the monarch's final departure from a personal sanctuary where she could shed the straitjacket of protocol and ceremony for a few weeks every year.
-
'She's like a celebrity to all of us': Dot, the legendary N.B. crossing guard, retires
A well-known and much loved New Brunswick crossing guard is retiring after 35 years of helping children get to and from school.
-
Couple hosts wedding at Cinnabon in downtown Toronto mall
A Toronto couple hosted their wedding ceremony at what they call an “iconic location” in the city – the Cinnabon in Dufferin Mall.
Sports
-
BC Lions coach says he was racially profiled by Mounties
A coach for the BC Lions says he was pulled over by police for "zero reason," accusing the Mounties of racial profiling.
-
Canadian former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dies at 34
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou died at the age of 34, with media reporting the Canadian had been battling stage 4 liver cancer.
-
Pogacar outsprints elite pack to win cycling's Montreal Grand Prix
Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates prevailed in a sprint finish of six elite cyclists to win the 221.4-kilometre Grand Prix de Montreal on Sunday.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins Italian GP for 1st time to close in on title
Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen again made light work of starting down the grid as he won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday to leave him within touching distance of a second successive title.
-
Jeep unveils 1st electric SUVs for North America and Europe
Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.