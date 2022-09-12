Mood in London sombre ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

LONDON -

The U.K. began a 10-day mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 9 following her death, and the mood is evident the moment you arrive in the sovereign state.

Even landing at the airport, a sense of grief is prominent.

Travelling on the highway from Heathrow to central London, billboards have gone black. No longer is the road littered with advertisements for hotels, restaurants and department stores, but instead, nearly all signage has been replaced with photos of the Queen.

Stores in and around London have done similar acts of grievance, filling their windows with black and white images of the Queen as well as messages of gratitude for her service.

The weather in London has added to the mood, with the immediate days following her death being overcast.

Queen Elizabeth II, the sovereign of the United Kingdom, Canada and other nations of the Commonwealth realm since 1952, died on Sept. 8 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96.

Her coffin left Balmoral Castle by hearse on Saturday for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. It will be flown to London on Sept. 13 ahead of the state funeral on Sept. 19.

Crowds began gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Sept. 8 as soon as the Queen's doctors signalled their "concern" for her health, around 12:30 p.m. local time. Several hours later the palace announced her death.

Since then, thousands of mourners and well-wishers of all ages have crowded around the palace every day, leaving flowers, cards, photographs and other tokens of appreciation for the Queen.

A card and handwritten letter are among the flowers placed in Green Park. (Brooklyn Neustaeter/CTV News)

CTVNews.ca spoke with one mother whose 14-year-old daughter left the palace grounds sobbing. The mother said her daughter was upset because she thought she would have more time with the Queen as her head of state.

"It doesn't seem real," she said.

CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina met 8-year-old Goran on Saturday who was on his way to Buckingham Palace with his parents to drop off flowers and a card. Goran told CTV News he felt it was important for him to pay his respects.

His card read, in part: "You've given your entire life to us, now the kingdom of heaven have open its gate to you. May you now rest in peace with your beloved Prince Philip."

There are mourners of all ages paying tribute.



8-year-old Goran is on his way to Buckingham Palace to drop off flowers for The Queen. pic.twitter.com/8aVHYZcLkF — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) September 10, 2022

Most people in London can't help but get emotional when you ask them about the Queen.

CTVNews.ca spoke with Natalie, who immediately bust into tears when asked why she felt compelled to lay flowers in Green Park at the palace.

Her dad recently died, and she said death – unfortunately -- often times brings people together.

"When you have family that has passed you feel more emotional and know how important it is to recognize what people have done for you," Natalie said.

While it is a sad time for the U.K. and the Commonwealth, she noted that the Queen's death has also brought people together.

"She's been amazing and I think everyone can agree on that," she said.

On Saturday, partners Alex and Olesia brought their corgi, Cinnabon, to Buckingham Palace. Alex told CTVNews.ca they did so because the breed is a symbol of the Queen.

"Cinnabon is our family, like the Queen was," he said.

Cinnabon the corgi is pictured near Buckingham Palace. (Brooklyn Neustaeter/CTV News)

CTV National News London News Bureau Correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian spoke to a man outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday who said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks following the Queen's death encompass how U.K. citizens are currently feeling.

"I thought it was a very touching tribute to the British people. We have very strong links with Canada here in the U.K. We look upon Canada very fondly, and we know that it's vice versa. I was touched by his statement about his personal experiences with the Queen," Sam said.

"We're still processing it in this country. This is a huge shift in our psyche and who we are as a people where we go from now. I think we're in various stages of grief at the moment," he continued.

But despite the sadness, there is also a sense of hope in London.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed sovereign of the United Kingdom on Saturday.

The 73-year-old, who spent seven decades as heir apparent, automatically became King when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died, however, the pomp-filled accession ceremony is a key constitutional and ceremonial step to present the new monarch to the country.

Similar proclamations are following across the U.K. and the Commonwealth nations of which King Charles III is now head of state, including Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking from a gift shop near the palace, U.K. resident Jenna told CTVNews.ca it feels "strange" that the national anthem has already changed, and soon will money and stamps. She got emotional when talking about how the souvenir stores will soon be filled with King memorabilia.

"It's going to be different," Jenna said. But she added she looks forward to seeing how the King leads.