Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
Moves to stifle the voice of the first transgender woman elected to Montana's legislature over her stand on gender-affirming care for children may have silenced her in the chambers of the state House, but Rep. Zooey Zephyr said she's confident they've only amplified her message to constituents at home and others watching across the nation.
"There are many more eyes on Montana now," Zephyr said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But you do the same thing you've always done. You stand up in defense of your community and you ... stand for the principles that they elected you to stand for."
Zephyr was thrust into the national spotlight last week when she was prevented from speaking in the House after telling lawmakers backing a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors that they would have blood on their hands. The Republican response to her comments, and her refusal to apologize for them as demanded, have transformed the lawmaker into a prominent figure in the nationwide battle for transgender rights and placed her at the centre of the ongoing debate over the muffling of dissent in statehouses.
The attention is a new phenomenon for Zephyr, a 34-year-old serving her first term representing a western Montana college town after being elected last November. She will spend her first day in legislative exile when the Montana House reconvenes Thursday morning, a day after the Republican majority voted to bar her from the House floor for the rest of the session.
Lawmakers made the move in retaliation for her participation in a protest that disrupted Monday's floor session. Protestors upset that she was prevented from taking part in House debates after making her comments packed the gallery and chanted "Let her speak!"
She stood by the remarks even after House Speaker Matt Regier said they violated decorum rules and demanded she apologized.
"The Montana House will not be bullied," Regier said this week. He said the only person preventing Zephyr from speaking was Zephyr herself.
In her interview with the AP, Zephyr likened efforts to silence her to the decision by Tennessee lawmakers to expel two Black representatives for disrupting proceedings when they participated in a gun control protest after a school shooting in Nashville that killed three children and three adults. The two were quickly reinstated.
"That's exactly what I'm talking about, is when young Black men stand up and say 'We have a gun violence problem in this country' and you are failing to recognize it, you're failing to take action on it," she said.
Tennessee lawmakers not only rejected gun control laws, but by expelling the lawmakers they sent a message saying: "Your voices shouldn't be here. We're going to send you away," Zephyr said.
GOP leaders in Tennessee had said their actions were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers' disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.
Zephyr's stand has drawn attention from lawmakers throughout the country. On Tuesday, Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson, one of the lawmakers who was expelled earlier this month, called the Montana standoff anti-democratic.
"We will not let our democracy die without fighting for every voice. We are in this fight from Memphis to Montana!" he tweeted.
"The attack in Montana on Rep. Zephyr is an attack on all of us," said Nebraska state Sen. Megan Hunt.
Hunt, who has a transgender son, has spearheaded the charge against a similar proposal to ban gender-affirming care. She was served notice Wednesday of an official complaint filed against her that she said was an effort to silence her voice on the issue.
"It's so important that we not be silent about this from state to state to state. And it's so important that people stand up against this rising movement, this radical movement, and say it is not welcome," Hunt said.
Zephyr is undeterred. She said throughout the events of the past week, she has both aimed to rise and meet the moment and continue doing the job she was elected to do: representing her community and constituents.
"It's queer people across the world and it's also the constituents of other representatives who are saying 'They won't listen' when it comes to these issues. It's staff in this building who, when no one is looking, come up and say 'Thank you,"' she said.
------
Metz reported from Salt Lake City. Associated Press reporter Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
'You couldn't get away from it': 1953 Coronation was major topic at Canadian schools
With King Charles III set to be formally crowned on May 6, school boards across the country contacted by The Canadian Press said they had no special plans or dedicated curriculum to mark the occasion -- yet another indication of widening apathy towards the monarchy.
Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn't mention Fox News
Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 27, 2023
A look at why some groceries are so expensive, what the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers, and documents show the Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Canada
-
Afghan refugee who fled Taliban wins $100,000 Canadian scholarship
An Afghan girl who fled the Taliban in 2021 won a scholarship worth $100,000, which will help her to study at a Canadian university.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
-
'You couldn't get away from it': 1953 Coronation was major topic at Canadian schools
With King Charles III set to be formally crowned on May 6, school boards across the country contacted by The Canadian Press said they had no special plans or dedicated curriculum to mark the occasion -- yet another indication of widening apathy towards the monarchy.
-
3-IN-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs recalled due to injury hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for 3-in-1 LEA Baby Luna cribs, warning people about possible entrapment and injuries to children.
-
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
World
-
-
opinion
opinion | The coronation of King Charles III reopens old wounds over slavery and colonialism
There is no doubt that moving into this new era of the monarchy has reopened the old wounds of slavery and colonialism. An apology from King Charles III could move the monarchy into a better era where it could have a more positive impact on the world, writes royal commentator Afua Hagan.
-
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
Pope Francis has decided to give women the right to vote at an upcoming meeting of bishops, an historic reform that reflects his hopes to give women greater decision-making responsibilities and laypeople more say in the life of the Catholic Church.
-
2 Chinese navy ships head to Singapore for joint drills
China's military has dispatched a pair of navy ships to take part in joint drills with Singapore's navy and join in a regional maritime security exhibition. The exercises starting Friday in the Southeast Asian city state come amid China's growing presence in the South China Sea, which it claims sovereignty over virtually in its entirety.
-
What is the latest on Netanyahu's corruption trial?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has resumed after a month-long break, refocusing the spotlight on the long-serving leader's legal woes after a wave of protests over his government's plan to overhaul the country's judiciary.
-
Disney sues Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling park takeover 'retaliation'
Disney sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday over the Republican's takeover of its theme park district, alleging the governor waged a 'targeted campaign of government retaliation' after the company opposed a law critics call 'Don't Say Gay.'
Politics
-
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
-
Canadian Armed Forces planes ready to airlift from Sudan when conditions permit: minister
About 200 Canadian Armed Forces members and two Hercules aircraft are in the Sudan region and ready to help evacuate people from the country when conditions permit, the defence minister said Wednesday.
-
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Health
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Can psychedelics aid Canada's mental health crisis? One expert says yes
A B.C.-based company is working with Health Canada to produce psychedelic drugs to address the country's mental health crisis.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Sci-Tech
-
Sweden launches research rocket, accidentally hits Norway
A research rocket launched by Sweden Space Corp (SSC) early on Monday from Esrange Space Centre in northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15 km (9.32 miles) inside neighbouring Norway.
-
Ukraine launching tech cluster to boost military capability
The Ukrainian government is launching an initiative Wednesday to streamline and promote innovation in the development of drones and other technologies that have been critical during Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Entertainment
-
King Charles' coronation part of long evolution for Queen Camilla
When Camilla, the Queen Consort, is crowned alongside her husband next week, the moment will mark the culmination of a remarkable - and painstakingly slow - transformation over five decades of a figure once reviled as the other woman and considered a huge liability to the monarchy.
-
Ryan Reynolds' colonoscopy video wins award
Last year, Ryan Reynolds lost a bet and filmed his first colonoscopy. That video, created in partnership with colon cancer awareness campaign Lead From Behind, is now an award-winner.
-
First reactions to `The Flash,' starring Ezra Miller
The words 'impressive' and 'awesome' were common refrains from a group of entertainment reporters who were among the first to see the upcoming DC superhero movie 'The Flash.'
Business
-
Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables
Around the world, food prices are persistently, painfully high. Puzzlingly, too. On global markets, the prices of grains, vegetable oil, dairy and other agricultural commodities have fallen steadily from record highs. But the relief hasn't made it to the real world of shopkeepers, street vendors and families trying to make ends meet.
-
Australia lifts minimum wage for skilled migrant workers
Australia will end a decade-old freeze on the minimum wage for skilled migrant workers as part of an overhaul of what the government described Thursday as a broken migration system that fosters exploitation and favours attracting low-paid employees over filling critical skill shortages.
-
Stock market today: Global shares up ahead of U.S. GDP update
Global shares were mostly higher Thursday ahead of the release of data that are expected to show the world's biggest economy slowing in the first quarter of the year.
Lifestyle
-
Court rejects family's bid to change Russian-sounding surname
A court in Germany has rejected a married couple's request to legally change their Russian-sounding surname due to negative repercussions they said they had experienced since the start of the war in Ukraine.
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
Sports
-
Second straight collapse caps Bucks' stunningly early exit
The Milwaukee Bucks entered the playoffs boasting the NBA's best record and believing they had a great shot at winning their second title in three seasons. They instead are finished before May after suffering one of the most stunning first-round playoff losses in league history.
-
Knicks advance to second round, down Cavs 106-95 in Game 5
Jalen Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and the New York Knicks downed the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the first time since 2013.
-
Orlando's Paolo Banchero wins NBA rookie of the year
Paolo Banchero became the frontrunner to win Rookie of the Year race from the very moment that he went No. 1 in last year's draft.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.
-
No one is driving this taxi. What possibly could go wrong?
The theory fueling the ambition is that driverless cars will be safer than vehicles operated by frequently distracted, occasionally intoxicated humans -- and, in the case of robotaxis, be less expensive to ride in than automobiles that require a human behind the wheel.
-
EU agrees to boost green fuels for aviation, cut emissions
New rules requiring airlines to use more sustainable fuels across the European Union have been agreed by negotiators from member countries and the EU Parliament in a bid to help decarbonize the sector.