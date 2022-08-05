Monks' role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions
The street protests that drove Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office last month brought together people from across the country's diverse and sometimes warring ethno-religious groups: Tamils, Muslims, Christians and Sinhala Buddhists -- including, unmistakably, the saffron-robed Buddhist monks who are fixtures of Sri Lanka's political scene.
But with Rajapaksa in exile in Singapore and life returning closer to normal, decades-old questions are being raised about Buddhism's role in Sri Lanka's government.
Political involvement by the monks -- easy to spot in the protests against Rajapaksa's inaction on Sri Lanka's economic woes -- also includes taking seats in Parliament and joining political parties. Last year, a controversial monk named Galagoda Atte Gnanasara was appointed to a presidential task force for legal reforms despite his vociferous anti-Muslim views.
"The role of monks is to help people improve their spirituality. During the last 10 years, their political involvement has become too much, I think. People don't view them as religious leaders anymore," said Venerable Mahayaye Vineetha, a Sri Lankan monk living in Kandy, a city in Sri Lanka's central highlands.
The connection between monks and political figures has reportedly diminished some monks' respectability. Moreover, hard-line political monks with ties to the Rajapaksas have turned out to join protests against their former allies alongside younger, more progressive monks.
One video taken from Batarramulla in April shows a monk, a former ally of Rajapaksa's and leader of the nationalist Janasetha Peramuna party, being scolded and pushed out of the protests. A man in the video can be heard saying "It is because of the people like you, we suffer today like this."
"This is one of several instances where people called out monks as being tools of the state and said they have contributed to the current situation, the maintaining of the political elite, and the supporting and abetting of violence and ethnic strife," said Nalika Gajaweera, a research anthropologist at the Center for Religion and Civic Culture at the University of Southern California.
Theravada Buddhist monks have been both spiritual and practical advisers to Sri Lankan political leaders for centuries, starting with the country's kings. In the seven decades since Sri Lanka's independence from Britain, the relationship has become more entangled as Sinhala Buddhism, marked by its nationalistic values, has proliferated in the nation's monasteries.
Sinhala Buddhist nationalism can be traced back to Anagarika Dharmapala, an influential anti-imperialist and nationalist monk from the early 19th century. His speeches, filled with anti-Muslim and anti-Tamil rhetoric and aimed at creating a Buddhist dominated nation, are infamous in Sri Lanka.
Dharmapala's goals were realized with the 1956 Sinhala Only Act and further enshrined in Sri Lanka's 1972 constitution, which privileged Buddhism over other religions, essentially cementing an ethno-religious majoritarian state.
In recent years, the blatant racism and violent language of the first wave of Sri Lankan independence have reappeared. Hard-line monks with ties to politicians like the Rajapaksas have led to racist rowdyism among their followers; some monks have even committed violence themselves.
"People should be able to see that there is a weaponization of religion for political purposes, to promote a certain political agenda," said Gajaweera.
In 2015, Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero, a close ally of the Rajapaksas, was arrested for threatening Rohingya refugees in Sri Lanka and encouraging people to throw rocks at them.
As the economic situation has devolved in Sri Lanka, monks have come to play an increasingly important role in day-to-day life. In rural areas, temples can be the sole resource for villagers who otherwise lack access to news on political developments. In urban areas, where the education system has largely collapsed, some temples run dharma schools for children.
Chamila Somirathna, a professor at the Colombo Institute of Research and Psychology and the mother of two young children, said her 5-year-old son has only been able to attend kindergarten in person for 30 days in the last two years after the government forcibly closed schools.
"It's really important for temples to mediate in these kinds of cases. Kids should get the chance to associate with other kids their age, get education and get that school experience."
As Sri Lanka's economy has suffered, too, the monks provide much-needed aid through their redistribution of dana, or almsgiving. Despite a stark lack of resources and an increasing hunger crisis as the year goes on, dedicated lay Buddhists still show up to provide monks with food each morning.
"People do not have enough food for themselves, but bring the best thing for monks. I have so much lovingkindness for these people. They have a lot of faith, and they might have some problems with monks, but they've never stopped with alms," said Vineetha.
Typically, food given to monks is either consumed or thrown away, but in the current hard times, many temples are reallocating extra food to families in need. Addressing this suffering "always comes first. Then we (monks) can think about other things," according to Vineetha.
Despite the scenes of monks being booed at the protests, many of the young, predominantly Buddhist protesters welcome monks' involvement in the popular uprising and politics at large, as long as it is done in limited measure.
"Some senior monks have merely spoken in support of the protest movement. They weren't on the streets joining in, but just said, `Yes, we support this.' For some protesters, that statement likely gives public legitimacy to the struggle, particularly among the wider Sinhala Buddhist public," said Gajaweera.
But their presence at the protests has made even some other monks wary. Some activists who forced the former president out have accused these monks of being "opportunistic" -- trying to save face by protesting despite previously supporting the Rajapaksa regime.
Many Sri Lankans are less than pleased that their new president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, is a close ally of the former president. They expect the hard-line nationalist monks formerly aligned with Rajapaksa will back Wickremesinghe and the status quo.
"The constitution is still structured as the Sinhalese and the `other,`" said Gajaweera. "Although everyone is `equal,' there's a special case for the Buddhists. These contradictions of the nation-state will continue to shape the future."
The best route for monks, said Vineetha, is to use their position not to gain power for themselves, but to "help laypeople understand the political system. When there is an election and leaders come to villages promising this and that to the people, we can help them grasp the corrupt system."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
Seventh wave of COVID-19 in Ontario has peaked, chief medical officer of health says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health says the seventh wave of COVID-19 in the province has peaked.
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
Long COVID symptoms persist in as many as 1 in 8 adult patients: study
A new Dutch study has found as many as one in eight adults exposed to COVID-19 will develop long-term symptoms.
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
Old age security increase leaves out many seniors, non-profit says
The Canadian Association for Retired Persons is raising alarms about the increase in old age security only being made eligible for those 75 and above.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing Saskatoon mom, son found safe in U.S.
A missing Saskatoon woman and her seven-year-old son have been found safe, according to police.
-
Toronto Pearson seeing 'measurable improvements' following weeks of delays
The travel headaches and turbulence that have become commonplace in recent months at Canada’s busiest airport appear to be turning a corner.
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
Most Canadians feel anger over use of Hockey Canada fees in sexual assault settlements: Nanos survey
Most Canadians say they feel anger over revelations Hockey Canada maintained a fund, financed by player fees, for uninsured payments including but not limited to sexual assault complaints, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.
-
Hate crimes surge in Canada during pandemic
Canada has experienced a sharp rise in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released this week by Statistic Canada.
-
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
World
-
Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz
Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'
-
Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant
Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an 'imminent threat' following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
-
Monks' role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions
The street protests that drove Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office last month brought together people from across the country's diverse and sometimes warring ethno-religious groups: Tamils, Muslims, Christians and Sinhala Buddhists -- including, unmistakably, the saffron-robed Buddhist monks who are fixtures of Sri Lanka's political scene.
-
UN experts report North Korea is testing nuclear triggers
UN experts report that North Korea is testing 'nuclear triggering devices' and that its preparations for another nuclear test were at a final stage in June, quoting information from unnamed countries.
-
Lightning strike near White House leaves 2 dead, 2 injured
A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating more than five decades of marriage were killed in a lightning strike outside the White House. Two others remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Politics
-
Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19
The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.
-
MPs on House transport committee call for study into airport delays and flight cancellations
Members of the House of Commons Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee are scheduled to meet Monday to discuss a request from four members of the committee to launch a study into airport delays and flight cancellations.
-
'Called the wrong bluff': Ministers criticized for Canada's Russian turbine return during tense hearing
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly was challenged Thursday on her assertion the federal government making the decision to grant a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing a Canadian company to return repaired turbines from a Russian-German natural gas pipeline, was done to 'call Putin's bluff.'
Health
-
Monkeypox in Canada: Tracking where the cases are
The Public Health Agency of Canada is tracking the publicly reported cases of monkeypox across the country, updating the number of confirmed infections in each province and territory on a weekly basis.
-
Canada facing critical shortage of O+ and O- blood supply: Canadian Blood Services
The Canadian Blood Services says it only has three days' worth of O+ and O- blood types, along with only five days’ worth of A+, A- and B- blood types as of Friday.
-
Fake COVID rapid test kits were sold in Ontario, Health Canada says
Health Canada is warning the public about counterfeit rapid antigen test kits after several were sold in Ontario.
Sci-Tech
-
Over a third of Canadians want to 'delete themselves' from the internet, survey says
More than a third of Canadians say they would completely wipe out their presence on the internet if they could, according to a new survey.
-
Meta quieter on U.S. election misinformation as midterms loom
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches.
-
South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country's 1st
South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.
Entertainment
-
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of "House of Cards" nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members.
-
Movie reviews: 'Bullet Train' is a derailment that gets old quickly
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Bullet Train,' 'Thirteen Lives,' 'Prey' and 'Not Okay.'
-
How Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour impacts him in court
Legal experts say they were surprised by Alex Jones' bombastic behaviour during the first of several trials against him over false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.
Business
-
Elon Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
Elon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted US$44 billion deal for the social media company, which he said held back necessary information and misled his team about its true user base.
-
Mastercard, Visa suspend ties with ad arm of Pornhub owner MindGeek
Visa and Mastercard on Thursday said they had suspended ties with the advertisement arm of MindGeek, owner of website Pornhub, after a lawsuit raised questions over whether the payment firms could be facilitating child pornography.
-
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.
Lifestyle
-
'Stray' cat video game brings some benefits to real cats
The virtual cat hero from the new video game sensation 'Stray' doesn't just wind along rusted pipes, leap over unidentified sludge and decode clues in a seemingly abandoned city. The daring orange tabby is helping real world cats as well. Thanks to online fundraising platforms, gamers are playing while streaming live for audiences to raise money for animal shelters.
-
Former prime minister's home up for sale in Manitoba, fully restored to its original look
There is a chance someone could own a piece of history in Portage la Prairie, Man., as the home of Canada's ninth prime minister is on the market – completely restored to its original look.
-
Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.
Sports
-
More NCAA leagues to pay women's basketball referees equally
The NCAA earned praise last year when it agreed to pay referees at its men's and women's basketball tournaments equally. The gesture only cost about US$100,000, a tiny fraction of the roughly $900 million networks pay annually to broadcast March Madness.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps push towards playoffs amid COVID-19 outbreak
The Vancouver Whitecaps' road to the playoffs continues to be a bumpy ride.
-
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament
Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada.
Autos
-
Florida death could be 20th in U.S. caused by Takata air bags
A Florida man who was killed in a traffic crash last month could be the 20th death in the U.S. caused by exploding Takata air bag inflators.
-
Tire-deflating climate activists coming to Vancouver 'soon,' group says
A group of climate activists who 'disarm' SUVs by deflating their tires is preparing to target vehicles in Vancouver, according to a representative.
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.