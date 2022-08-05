Monks' role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions

Sri Lankans protest demanding the resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Sri Lankans protest demanding the resignation of the government in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Friday, May 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada is banning the importation of handguns, effective Aug. 19

The Canadian government is moving to ban the importation of restricted handguns, effective Aug. 19. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly announced Friday that the federal government has decided to push ahead with an importation ban without the approval of Parliament, moving to make the policy change through regulatory restrictions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendicino, speak with Toronto Police super intendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, following a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Canada

World

  • Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz

    Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a 'coward' and saying there has never been anyone who is a 'greater threat to our republic.'

    Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney walks with his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, in the Capitol Rotunda at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

  • Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant

    Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least 10 people, including a senior militant, and wounding dozens, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group in response to an 'imminent threat' following the arrest of another senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.

    An Israeli soldier secures tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

  • Monks' role in Sri Lanka protests raises familiar questions

    The street protests that drove Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from office last month brought together people from across the country's diverse and sometimes warring ethno-religious groups: Tamils, Muslims, Christians and Sinhala Buddhists -- including, unmistakably, the saffron-robed Buddhist monks who are fixtures of Sri Lanka's political scene.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social