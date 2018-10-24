

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Images released by the Saudi government showing the son of killed journalist Jamal Khashoggi accepting condolences and shaking hands with the crown prince suspected of being responsible for his father’s death has sparked outrage online.

On Tuesday, Saudi State TV aired footage of Khashoggi’s son, Salah, and his brother, Sahel, meeting with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh.

In photos of the encounter – released by the Saudi Press Agency – Salah appears to be giving the crown prince a steely gaze as they shake hands.

The royals invited Khashoggi’s family to the palace to extend their sympathies for their loss. The Washington Post columnist was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Oct. 2.

Saudi Arabia declared Khashoggi had been killed in a fistfight inside the embassy, but Turkish officials believe the writer was murdered by a 15-man Saudi hit squad that included one of Prince Mohammed’s inner circle.

The prince has faced mounting international pressure in the weeks since Khashoggi’s disappearance from those who believe he ordered the assassination or was aware of it, at the very least. Saudi authorities said they have arrested 18 suspects and dismissed other senior officials in relation to the Khashoggi case.

A friend of the Khashoggi family – who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of reprisal – told The Associated Press that Salah has been under a travel ban since last year because of his father’s work.

Following the release of images from the meeting between Khashoggi’s family and the Saudi royals, Twitter commentators erupted in disbelief that the journalist’s son was expected to shake hands with the man who may be involved in his father’s killing.

And here is the video. Salah (#JamalKhashoggi son, banned from travel) had to shake hands with who is believed to be his dad's killer.



Ruthless. Ruthless. Ruthless#Khashoggi pic.twitter.com/EKS9UZQ8Jc — Fadi Al-Qadi (@fqadi) October 23, 2018

REPULSIVE.

Saudi tyrant 'MBS' - aka Mohammed Bone Saw - forces Jamal Khashoggi's son to do a PR photo-op handshake, days after ordering his father's torture, dismemberment & murder.

A new low, even by the medieval standards of this barbaric crown prince. pic.twitter.com/mduNqfcSxe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2018

As @KarenAttiah said, we won’t let this go. Not only for #JamalKhashoggi, but for all those left behind. For that son’s stare, right there. pic.twitter.com/YVtu63Kxib — Nora Abdulkarim نورة الدعيجي (@Ana3rabeya) October 23, 2018

On the left, Jamal Khashoggi’s son Salah.



On the right, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



Can you even begin to imagine how painful this is? pic.twitter.com/SuPjXPkDgW — Kamahl Santamaria | Al Jazeera (@KamahlAJE) October 23, 2018

Salah, Jamal Khashoggi’s son, who is banned from travel. They brought him to the royal court to accept condolences. The look on his face. This photo makes me want to scream and throw up. #JamalKhashoggi pic.twitter.com/0M3IYVT5FB — Manal al-Sharif (@manal_alsharif) October 23, 2018

What your face looks like when you put your hand in the hand of your father's assassin.



Salah son of #JamalKhashoggi in the presence of the grizzly #MBS pic.twitter.com/ULavnqAwtg — Marwa Osman (@Marwa__Osman) October 23, 2018

With files from The Associated Press