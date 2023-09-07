Moment city bus, school bus collide caught on doorbell camera

A collision involving a school bus and a Racine, Wisc., city bus was caught on video by a doorbell camera Wednesday afternoon.

Footage of the incident shows the school bus driving through an intersection and being hit on the side by the city bus before flipping over.

According to the Racine Police Department, up to 10 people were injured. There were no kids on board the bus, which is used for special needs students. The driver and assistant were alone on board after dropping off the last child.

Seven or eight people were on board the city bus when the crash occurred, however.

The incident is under investigation.

