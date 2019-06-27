Mom who left 3-year-old in hot car to remove 'lustful demons' convicted of murder
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 12:48AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A woman has been convicted of murder after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in an SUV for 9 1/2 hours during a blazing California summer and saying she wanted to remove "lustful demons" from the girl.
Angela Phakhin was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder and torture.
Authorities say Phakhin and her fiance repeatedly left her daughter, Maiya, in the car in 2017.
The girl spent 4 1/2 hours there one June day. The next day, she was found dead under a pile of blankets after a 9 1/2-hour stretch.
Sacramento County prosecutors say Phakhin told authorities she and Untwan Smith were trying to remove "lustful demons" from the girl.
Prosecutors say Phakhin was repeatedly warned and advised to take the girl to a cooling shelter.
Smith's murder trial is pending.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- German tourists run over, killed at Washington swimming hole
- Mom who left 3-year-old in hot car to remove 'lustful demons' convicted of murder
- U.S. officials seize Egyptian mummy linens coming from Canada
- Better conditions for migrant children at troubled facility
- Customs: More cocaine seized on ship than estimated