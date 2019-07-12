A Florida mother faces a possible felony charge after her daughter licked a tongue depressor at a doctor’s office and put it back.

The 30-year-old mom recorded the incident at the All About Kids and Families Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., on her phone.

In the clip recorded July 9, the 10-year-old patient can be seen pulling the depressor from a jar, licking it and placing it back where she found it.

The mom posted the footage to her Snapchat account where it was recorded by one of her 20 followers.

The short video was then posted to Facebook where it went viral, sparking death threats, the mom claims.

“I had just been waiting a long time, I was not thinking, I was just being silly with my kid,” Ward told Florida station WJXT News4Jax.

“I feel like this is not even real and if I could go back and change it I definitely would.”

The girl’s father said his “mouth hit the floor” when he saw his daughter in the video.

“I was completely surprised and shocked that she would even put something like that out there to be seen,” he said.

“I’m very embarrassed.”

The medical centre issued a statement in response to the video.

“Upon notification of this isolated incident, we contacted law enforcement to request a full and thorough investigation,” it read.

“In addition, we immediately removed all materials and containers from the specific exam room and re-sanitized our entire facility.”

Ward faces a felony charge of tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury, according to local station News Channel 8.

She is being held without bond and was due in court Friday morning.