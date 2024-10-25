World

    • Mom and child jumped from a window to escape a Las Vegas fire that killed 2 children and 2 adults

    Share
    LAS VEGAS, Nev. -

    Two adults and two children were found dead in the charred rubble of a house fire after a mother and another child jumped from a third-floor window to escape flames in a southwest Las Vegas neighborhood, authorities said.

    The mother and child were taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with unspecified injuries while firefighters from several cities fought flames before dawn Thursday, said Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck said.

    The cause of the fire was being investigated, Steinbeck said, adding that neighbors told officials they heard an explosion during the blaze.

    The first firefighters to arrive a little after 4 a.m. found "extremely heavy fire blasting out of every window” on the second and third floors of the home, Steinbeck told reporters, and crews trying to enter the front door had to retreat due to heat and flames. The roof, third and second floors later collapsed.

    The names of the dead and injured were not immediately disclosed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News