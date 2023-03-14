Modern monkey handiwork may be putting human evolution knowledge into question

Example of a long tailed macaque using a stone tool to access food (Lydia V. Luncz/MPG) Example of a long tailed macaque using a stone tool to access food (Lydia V. Luncz/MPG)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Suspect in Amqui, Que. pedestrian deaths charged; police identify victims

The alleged driver who killed two people and injured nine with a pick-up truck in the small Quebec town of Amqui on Monday has been charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death. Steeve Gagnon, 38, appeared in court to formally face the charges in relation to the incident, which police have alleged was a deliberate act.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social