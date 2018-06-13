Moderate earthquake rattles Panama; no damage reported
The red dot indicates the location of an earthquake about 204 kilometres southwest of Panama City, Panama, on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (USGS)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:53PM EDT
PANAMA CITY -- Panama has been rattled by a moderate magnitude 5.3 earthquake, but officials say there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday evening's quake was centred about 127 miles (204 kilometres) southwest of Panama City.
The head of Panama's civil defence office has issued a "call for calm" on his Twitter account.
Civil defence chief Jose Donderis writes that "the preliminary report indicates no damages have been reported" and says that evaluations are continuing in the area near the epicenter.