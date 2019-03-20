

The Associated Press





ANKARA, Turkey -- A moderately-strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit southwestern Turkey on Wednesday, Turkish authorities said. At least three people sustained minor injuries but there were no reports of any deaths.

The government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the town of Acipayam, in Denizli province, and was also felt in neighbouring provinces. It was followed by some 30 aftershocks, the strongest measuring 4.8.

The Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute measured the quake's magnitude at 5.7.

Gov. Hasan Karahan said three people were hurt by falling bricks or after jumping from balconies.

The quake demolished some homes, mostly abandoned or mud-brick constructions, in rural areas, according to the deputy governor for Denizli, Turan Atlamaz.

Schools were closed in the region, the DHA private news agency reported. Authorities also evacuated a hospital in Acipayam as a precaution.

Turkey lies on two major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.