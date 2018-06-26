

The Associated Press





EUREKA, Mo. - Six Flags says a water ride in suburban St. Louis is closed after a rider fell out of a tube and was hospitalized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the accident happened Saturday on the Typhoon Twister in Eureka.

Spokeswoman Elizabeth Gotway released no information about the rider's injuries or how long the ride will be closed.

The ride, which opened this summer, sends a four-person raft careening into a 125-foot (38-meter) long whirlpool bowl, down a five-story drop, up a 45-foot (14-meter) zero-gravity wave wall and back down into a splash pool.

Six Flags said in a statement that it's investigating. The park hasn't returned phone or email messages Tuesday from The Associated Press.

Ten-year-old Caleb Schwab died in August 2016 after he flew off a giant waterslide at the Schlitterbahn water park in neighbouring Kansas. That ride remains closed.