Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024

FILE - Rabbis and supporters from around the country gather for a rally, one day after the midterm elections, to show their support for protecting abortion rights, Nov. 9, 2022, in Clayton, Mo. Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday, March 9, 2023, make it to the 2024 ballot. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) FILE - Rabbis and supporters from around the country gather for a rally, one day after the midterm elections, to show their support for protecting abortion rights, Nov. 9, 2022, in Clayton, Mo. Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday, March 9, 2023, make it to the 2024 ballot. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social