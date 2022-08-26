Missouri to ban sexual images in school library books

Rep. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, debates points of the legislation in Jefferson City, Mo., Sept. 14, 2016. A new Missouri law spearheaded by now-Senator Brattin outlawing books with sexually explicit images from school libraries is set to take effect Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File) Rep. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, debates points of the legislation in Jefferson City, Mo., Sept. 14, 2016. A new Missouri law spearheaded by now-Senator Brattin outlawing books with sexually explicit images from school libraries is set to take effect Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social