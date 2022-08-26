Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

Supporters of St. Augustine High School including Byron Bernard, class of 1980, center, with "Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child" poster, demand the right of self-governance including a corporal punishment policy, march and cheer in front of the Archdiocese of New Orleans at Notre Dame Seminary Saturday March 26, 2011. A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree. Missouri and Louisiana are among 19 states that allow corporal punishment in schools. (Matthew Hinton,The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP) Supporters of St. Augustine High School including Byron Bernard, class of 1980, center, with "Spare the Rod, Spoil the Child" poster, demand the right of self-governance including a corporal punishment policy, march and cheer in front of the Archdiocese of New Orleans at Notre Dame Seminary Saturday March 26, 2011. A school district in southwest Missouri has decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students, but only if their parents agree. Missouri and Louisiana are among 19 states that allow corporal punishment in schools. (Matthew Hinton,The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social