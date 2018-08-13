Mississippi hospital fires employee over racial slur video
A Mississippi hospital employee has been fired for using a racial slur in a donut shop. (Source: Shaun King / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 8:32AM EDT
FLOWOOD, Miss. -- A Mississippi hospital says an employee recorded on video using a slur offensive to African-Americans has been fired.
WJTV-TV reports the video was taken Saturday at a Flowood doughnut shop. Donut Palace employee Keaundrea Wardlaw filmed the encounter with Kyle Thomas using a cellphone.
Wardlaw says Thomas was upset about the service. She says she didn't want to get him fired but doesn't feel he should've used the slur.
Mississippi Baptist Medical Center says in a statement the off-duty employee's language and behaviour don't represent the organization's values. The hospital says Thomas worked in radiology.
Wardlaw says Thomas returned to the shop and apologized to her boss for causing a disruption. She says she would accept an apology if he'd offered her one too.
WJTV-TV says it could not immediately reach Thomas for comment.
We are aware of the confrontation captured on video involving one of our off duty employees at a local donut shop. We take this situation very seriously. This employee’s language and behavior does not represent our organization’s values and his employment has been terminated.— Mississippi Baptist Medical Center (@msbaptistmed) August 13, 2018