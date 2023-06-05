Mississippi harms free speech by requiring state permits before protests, lawsuit says

Jackson residents and supporters march with members of the Poor People's Campaign of Mississippi to the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., to protest water system problems, poverty and other issues, Oct. 10, 2022. A lawsuit filed Friday, June 2, 2023, challenges a new Mississippi law that will require people to receive state law enforcement permission before protests near state government buildings in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file) Jackson residents and supporters march with members of the Poor People's Campaign of Mississippi to the Governor's Mansion in Jackson, Miss., to protest water system problems, poverty and other issues, Oct. 10, 2022. A lawsuit filed Friday, June 2, 2023, challenges a new Mississippi law that will require people to receive state law enforcement permission before protests near state government buildings in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, file)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social