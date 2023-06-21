Missing Titanic submersible: Unidentified sounds source of 'hope'
Additional planes and ships are heading out Wednesday afternoon as the search for the missing submersible carrying five passengers continues, with the scale of the effort ramping up hour by hour.
At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials with the U.S. Coast Guard said in the next 24 to 48 hours the number of aircraft and ships searching for the submersible is expected to double.
"Our Canadian partners have been providing critical leadership and significant response capabilities since the beginning of our efforts," Capt. Jamie Frederick of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters during a press conference in Boston. "This is an incredibly complex search operation requiring both surface and subsurface elements."
On Tuesday, a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) plane detected "banging noises" but officials do not know if the sounds are coming from the submersible.
"With respect to the noises specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Frederick told reporters. "We need to have hope. I can't tell you what the noises are, but what I can tell you is …we're searching where the noises are."
Officials also confirmed additional noises were heard Wednesday by an aircraft searching the area.
The submersible is still missing with estimates suggesting it has less than 24 hours before the oxygen on board runs out.
A RCAF plane involved in a search for a missing submersible headed for the Titanic has detected "underwater noises".
Just after midnight EDT on Wednesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Twitter, both underwater and air searches were "relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises."
It's not clear whether the sounds are linked to the missing submersible.
CNN reported Wednesday morning "banging" noises were heard every 30 minutes for a period of time on Tuesday, citing a U.S. government memo obtained by CNN and Rolling Stone.
The memo did not detail when or how long the sound lasted on Tuesday, CNN reported.
CTV News has not independently verified the details of the memo.
Search crews are looking for a submersible carrying five passengers that lost contact with its surface ship the Polar Prince early Sunday morning after leaving St. John's.
The missing vessel is named the Titan and was heading to the 1912 wreckage of the Titanic, which is located about 600 kilometres off the coast of Newfoundland. The tours are owned and operated by OceanGate, a U.S.-based company.
The submersible is carrying Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of a prominent Pakistani family, and OceanGate CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush.
The U.S. and Canadian coast guards and RCAF have crews looking for the vessel that lost contact an hour and 45 minutes into the expedition.
Officials said Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. EDT there was enough oxygen remaining on board the Titan for only 40 hours.
"This is a complex search effort which requires multiple agencies with subject matter expertise and specialized equipment," Capt. Jamie Frederick of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters during a press conference in Boston on Tuesday.
The sounds discovered by a Canadian aircraft are the first potential lead in the case since the search started.
This is a developing story.
