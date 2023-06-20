Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard provided an update to reporters in Boston on the mission to locate the passenger submersible, which is operated by the company OceanGate.
"This is a complex search effort which requires multiple agencies with subject matter expertise and specialized equipment," Capt. Jamie Frederick of the U.S. Coast Guard told reporters. "To date, those search efforts have not yielded any results."
- 5 Things to Know newsletter: Sign up to start your day with the biggest stories
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News
The sub, known as Titan, was last seen early Sunday morning when it deployed from a ship named the Polar Prince. Titan lost contact with surface crews one hour and 45 minutes into the expedition, which began in St. John's, N.L.
The U.S. Coast Guard is leading the operation with assistance from the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Kopit Hopson 1752 and air search from a Royal Canadian Air Force Aurora aircraft out of 14 Wing Greenwood.
Time is of the essence in the search due to the limited oxygen supply aboard the vessel.
Here's what we know so far about the missing submersible:
WHO IS ON BOARD?
The submersible is carrying five passengers, including Hamish Harding, a billionaire and explorer, Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet, a French explorer, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, members of one of Pakistan's prominent families and, according to Reuters, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.
"We started steaming from St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada yesterday and are planning to start dive operations around 4am tomorrow morning," Harding wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "The team on the sub has a couple of legendary explorers, some of which have done over 30 dives to the RMS Titanic since the 1980s including PH Nargeolet."
WHAT THE SEARCH LOOKS LIKE
Capt. Jamie Frederick, response co-ordinator with the U.S. First Coast Guard District, told reporters that search efforts have covered an area larger than the U.S. state of Connecticut.
"Our crews are working around the clock to ensure that we are doing everything possible to locate the Titan and the five crew members," Frederick said at a press conference on Tuesday.
The U.S. First Coast Guard District reported Tuesday morning on Twitter that a Canadian Aurora aircraft had arrived on scene to search underwater with sonar buoys.
Meanwhile, a ship rendezvoused with Polar Prince to do a remote operated vessel dive at the last known position of the Titan. Known as the Deep Energy, the ship is designed to install undersea pipes for the oil and gas industry. Salvage equipment is also enroute in the event the sub is found.
Asked if there is any way to retrieve the sub and save those on board if found, Frederick said all efforts are currently focused on finding the submersible.
"What I will tell you is we have a group of our nation's best experts in the unified command and if we get to that point, those experts will be looking at what the next course of action is," Frederick said.
Former U.S. Coast Guard captain Andrew Norris told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that "time really is the enemy."
"The challenge is finding it… that's going to be difficult enough, but then affecting some sort of rescue," he said. "That indicates the challenge that rescuers will face to do some sort of recovery, even if they do find it."
Search and rescue teams are battling the clock as the oxygen onboard the submersible reportedly lasts about 96 hours. Norris indicated there could be emergency oxygen supplies on board as well.
"They would have the normal oxygen supply that we're talking about that is a 96-hour window, but they'd also have — like on a plane if there was a fire or something — they'd have the ability to put on some sort of oxygen breathing device," Norris said.
The U.S. Coast Guard said at a press conference Monday that sonar technology is playing a key role in the search efforts.
If the vessel is found, Norris says, the rescue would be in "very difficult circumstances."
"The Sea State has to allow the deployment of that equipment, they have to and then it has to work kind of perfectly the first time so it's really a challenge," he said.
Beth Penney, a reporter with CTV News affiliate NTV in Newfoundland, told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday that weather conditions have not been good for search efforts.
"We learned through social media, that this was going to be the only expedition that OceanGate was going to take to the Titanic wreckage this year, and that's because of poor weather conditions in Newfoundland and Labrador," Penney said.
CANADA'S ROLE IN THE SEARCH
The area where the submersible went missing is under U.S. jurisdiction, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray, told CTV News.
"There is a unified command under the U.S. Coast Guard’s leadership that Canada is playing a very committed role in," she said. "The Canadian Coast Guard is doing everything that we can to help. We have the CCGS John Cabot (that) has sonar and it is headed to the site."
Both the U.S. and Canadian coast guards have teams looking for the submersible and the Royal Canadian Air Force has an aircraft flying above.
"Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Boston has requested assistance from Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax in the search of an overdue submarine," a spokesperson from the RCAF told CTVNews.ca in an email. "The submersible has lost communications with its surface vessel located 380NM south of St. John’s N.L."
Kathryn Hallett, a spokesperson from Fisheries and Oceans Canada told CTVNews.ca in an email, "Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Halifax is providing assistance as required."
Murray says two other Canadian Coast Guard ships are in St. John's ready to port equipment.
When asked if Canadian assets have come into contact with the submersible, Murray initially said she would not "go into details."
"Because this is a hugely emotional issue for those who are doing this work to save the people aboard the submersible and their families, and every effort is being made," she said. "It's an international initiative at this point with assets coming from Great Britain and Germany."
However, Murray confirmed that Canadians are doing "everything in their power" to assist in the search.
Additional Canadian assets are being prepared to assist, such as coast guard ships like the Terry Fox and Ann Harvey. The Canadian navy's HMCS Glace Bay is expected to arrive at the scene by midday on June 22 with a six-person mobile hyperbaric recompression chamber and a team that specializes in dive medicine.
WHY IT COULD HAVE LOST CONTACT
Norris, the former U.S. Coast Guard captain, says there are multiple ways for a submersible to lose contact with a surface crew.
"There could have been a catastrophic breach, which would have resulted in an implosion, it could have had some sort of fault that caused it to lose communications and or the ability to lift itself off the seabed," Norris speculated.
Other potential issues include getting caught in debris that can be found along the ocean floor and near the Titanic.
Officials have not confirmed why the submersible lost contact. The submersible reportedly has backup systems that can return it to the surface in an emergency.
WHERE WERE THEY GOING?
OceanGate Inc. is a privately owned U.S.-based company that provides tourism explorations to the deep ocean.
The company's website says the five-person submersible, named Titan, can reach depths of up to 4,000 metres — 7.2 times as tall as the CN Tower.
The Titanic, which sank in 1912, is located about 600 kilometres southeast of Newfoundland in the North Atlantic Ocean. OceanGate expeditions to the wreck cost passengers about C$300,000.
The submersible is made of carbon fibre and titanium and is 6.7 metres long. Submersibles like the Titan are deployed from a mother ship while submarines can travel to and from ports under their own power.
With files from CTVNews.ca Writer Michael Lee, Reuters and The Associated Press.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
Senator hopes government will regulate 'torrent' of sports gambling ads
Sen. Marty Deacon hopes new legislation will push the government to regulate the 'torrent' of sports gambling advertisements she says Canadians are 'subjected to on a daily basis,' in an effort to avoid prevent young people and vulnerable groups from developing gambling addictions.
Brian Mulroney praises Trudeau's leadership, omits any mention of Poilievre
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is basking in the praise of Brian Mulroney today after the former prime minister said 'trash' talk against the Liberal leader will be forgotten in light of historic achievements.
Who's on board the missing Titanic submarine?
A five-person submersible vessel taking tourists on a US$250,000 trip to see the wreckage of the 1912 Titanic disaster 12,500 feet (3,800 metres) undersea is missing in the Atlantic off Canada. Here's what we know about who is on board.
7-year-old fatally shoots 5-year-old child in eastern Kentucky
A 7-year-old child fatally shot a 5-year-old child inside a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
Canada
-
'Rest stop piggy' rescued from side of northern B.C. highway
No one knows exactly how a pig ended up at a rest stop on the side of the highway in northern B.C., where she survived mainly by sauntering up to strangers' cars and soliciting snacks before being rescued.
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
-
As Canada's population reaches 40 million, non-permanent residents a growing share, study finds
Non-permanent residents (NPRs) represent a growing share of Canada's population, according to a new study by Statistics Canada based on the 2021 census.
-
Search continues for 2 missing RCAF members after Chinook helicopter crashes near Garrison Petawawa
The search continues for the two missing crew members of a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter that went down near Garrison Petawawa early Tuesday morning, hours after the prime minister in Ottawa said the military members were killed.
-
Manitoba city discusses options, possible memorial to honour 15 killed in bus crash
A western Manitoba community is grappling with how to honour 15 seniors killed in a fiery bus crash last week.
World
-
Missing Titanic sub may have less than 40 hours of oxygen left: officials
A missing submersible headed for the Titanic may only have less than 40 to 41 hours of oxygen left, officials said Tuesday afternoon as a search effort continues off the coast of Newfoundland.
-
U.S. concerned over reports China planning military facility in Cuba
The United States on Tuesday pressed its call for military communication channels with China and signaled concern over reports that China plans a military training facility in Cuba following Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Beijing over the weekend.
-
Ex-CNN producer sentenced to more than 19 years for luring 9-year-old into sex acts
A former CNN television producer who had pleaded guilty to luring a 9-year-old girl into illegal sexual acts was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19 years in prison and an additional 15 years of supervised release during a U.S. District Court hearing in Vermont.
-
Greek court questions smuggling suspects over migrant ship disaster, as new survivor accounts emerge
Nine men suspected of crewing a migrant smuggling ship that sank off Greece leaving more than 500 missing appeared in court Tuesday for questioning, as new accounts emerged on the sinking and the appalling conditions on the trip from Libya towards Italy.
-
North Carolina legislature pushes limits on transgender youth rights in final days of session
Transgender rights are taking center stage Tuesday in North Carolina as the GOP-controlled General Assembly considers legislation to restrict gender-affirming health care and trans participation in sports.
-
YNW Melly double murder trial continues after judge denies mistrial
The second week of the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly began Tuesday with the judge denying a motion from the defense for a mistrial.
Politics
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
-
Call public inquiry first, then Conservatives will suggest who can lead it: Poilievre
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau must make the first move and call an independent public inquiry into allegations of foreign interference.
-
Senator Shugart cautions colleagues from becoming 'de facto' government opposition, calls for 'restraint'
If the Upper Chamber takes the concept of independence too far, senators may be setting themselves up to become a 'de facto opposition to the government,' non-affiliated Sen. Ian Shugart warned his colleagues on Tuesday.
Health
-
Fire situation eases slightly, but risks remain as more than 400 wildfires still burn
Canadians should be on alert for more bad air quality days ahead this summer as wildfires continue to burn out of control in most provinces, national public health officials warned Monday.
-
Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says
Taking daytime naps may help maintain brain health as we age, according to a new study. However, prior research has shown that excess napping can also be harmful.
-
Ozempic ads seem to be everywhere. Doctors and ethics experts are worried about that
With ads popping up on TV, social media, giant billboards and at professional sports games, Canadians may be feeling bombarded by marketing for Ozempic and sister drug Rybelsus. Some doctors and medical ethics experts say the marketing campaign is too aggressive.
Sci-Tech
-
'Basically a carbon fibre tube': Inside OceanGate's Titanic submarine, as told by a former crewmember
A former member of an OceanGate expedition to the to the wreckage of the Titanic is sharing what it was is like for those onboard the submersible, and says although training is provided, the deep dive is not without risk.
-
Use of AI in social sciences could mean humans will no longer be needed in data collection: article
A team of researchers from four Canadian and American universities say artificial intelligence could replace humans when it comes to collecting data for social science research.
-
Elon Musk says Twitter video app for smart TVs is 'coming'
A Twitter video app for smart TVs is in the social media company's plans, owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday, a move that would be in line with the company's new plans to focus on growing video content on the platform.
Entertainment
-
Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP
The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award.
-
Swifties react after singer books no stops in Canada for 2024 leg of international tour
Taylor Swift's newly announced 2024 international tour dates include no stops in Canada.
-
Trevor Noah's new gig? A Spotify podcast
Trevor Noah may have left hosting 'The Daily Show,' but he's not giving up the spotlight. It was announced Tuesday that he will be hosting a new Spotify podcast.
Business
-
Businesses' changing credit usage a worrying trend: Equifax
Equifax Canada says new data suggests a significant shift in credit usage among businesses in the first quarter of 2023.
-
Gannett sues Google, Alphabet claiming they have a monopoly on digital advertising
Gannett has filed a civil lawsuit against Google and its parent company Alphabet, claiming that they unlawfully hold monopolies in the advertising technology tools that publishers and advertisers use to buy and sell online ad space.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as it takes a pause after its big rally
Stocks are slipping Tuesday in Wall Street's first trading after a five-week rally carried it to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Lifestyle
-
New Brunswick Youth Orchestra showcased their talent at Carnegie Hall
NBYO, made up of 85 youth, just got back from the trip of a lifetime as they played a performance at Carnegie Hall
-
Elliot Page on balancing trans joy and harsh realities of anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiment
Elliot Page is in a bit of an odd position, he says, being one of the most visible transgender men in the world. He's in a better place than ever before. The Halifax-born actor is able to be his full self without reservation. But at the same time, he has publicly declared himself part of a group that is under attack.
-
Rubens painting 'lost' for centuries could sell for US$7.7 million
A Rubens painting lost to history and misidentified for almost 300 years has re-emerged with the help of X-ray analysis and could now fetch up to US$7.7 million at auction next month.
Sports
-
Milos Raonic withdraws from Wimbledon warm-up tournament
Canada's Milos Raonic withdrew from the Cinch Championships on Tuesday shortly before his scheduled first-round match at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.
-
Alcaraz finds some late inspiration to rally to win in 1st match at Queen's Club
Carlos Alcaraz's first grass-court match outside Wimbledon proved to be a tricky one.
-
Canada's Connor Bedard honoured as IIHF's first male player of the year
Presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Connor Bedard has been honoured as the International Ice Hockey Federation's first male player of the year.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.