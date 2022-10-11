Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
Missiles struck a school, a medical facility and residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia, city council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said. The State Emergency Service said 12 S-300 missiles slammed into public facilities, setting off a large fire in the area. One person was killed.
The S-300 was originally designed as a long-range surface-to-air missile. Russia has increasingly resorted to using repurposed versions of the weapon to strike targets on the ground.
The morning's air raid warnings extended throughout the country, sending some residents back into shelters after months of relative calm in the capital and many other cities. That earlier lull had led many Ukrainians to ignore the regular sirens, but Monday's attacks gave them new urgency.
Beside the usual sirens, residents in the capital, Kyiv, were jolted early Tuesday by a new type of loud alarm that blared automatically from mobile phones. The caustic-sounding alert was accompanied by a text warning of the possibility of missile strikes.
The state emergencies service said 19 people died and 105 people were wounded in Monday's missile strikes that targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and 12 other regions. More than 300 cities and towns were without power, from the Ukrainian capital all the way to Lviv on the border with Poland. Many of the attacks occurred far from the war's front lines.
With Ukrainian forces growing increasingly bold following a series of battlefield successes, a cornered Kremlin is ratcheting up Cold War-era rhetoric and fanning concerns it could broaden the war and suck in more combatants.
Russia's deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, warned Tuesday that western military assistance to Kyiv including training Ukrainian soldiers in NATO countries and feeding Ukraine real-time satellite data to target Russian forces has "increasingly drawn western nations into the conflict on the part of the Kyiv regime."
Ryabkov said in remarks carried by the state RIA-Novosti news agency that "Russia will be forced to take relevant countermeasures, including asymmetrical ones." He said that although Russia isn't "interested in a direct clash" with the U.S. and NATO, "we hope that Washington and other western capitals are aware of the danger of an uncontrollable escalation."
Ryabkov's warning follows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's announcement that he and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have agreed to create a joint "regional grouping of troops" to thwart what Lukashenko claimed is a potential Ukrainian assault on Belarus.
The Ukrainian army general staff said Tuesday it has not seen evidence of troop movements or a buildup of offensive forces in Belarus but warned that Russia could continue to strike "peaceful neighbourhoods" and critical infrastructure in Ukraine with missiles.
"The enemy is not able to stop the successful counteroffensive of the Defence Forces in the Kharkiv and Kherson directions, so it is trying to intimidate and sow panic among the population of Ukraine," the military's general staff said.
The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said it's unlikely a joint Russian-Belarus force would launch an attack on Ukraine from the north.
Analysts at the think tank said the Russian component of such a force would "likely be comprised of low-readiness mobilized men or conscripts who likely will not pose a significant conventional military threat to Ukraine."
One use for the joint force could be to keep some Ukrainian troops bogged down around Kyiv to defend the capital, preventing them from being deployed to more active fronts where they can press their counteroffensive, the institute said.
Although Ukrainian officials said Russia's missile strikes on Monday made no "practical military sense," Putin said the "precision weapons" attack was in retaliation for what he claimed were Kyiv's "terrorist" actions -- a reference to Ukraine's attempts to repel Moscow's invasion, including an attack Saturday on a key bridge between Russia and the annexed Crimean Peninsula. Putin alleged the bridge attack was masterminded by Ukrainian special services.
Putin vowed a "tough" and "proportionate" response if further Ukrainian attacks threaten Russia's security. "No one should have any doubts about it," he told Russia's Security Council by video.
Putin's increasingly frequent descriptions of Ukraine's actions as terrorist could portend even more bold and draconian actions. But in Monday's speech, Putin -- whose partial troop mobilization order last month triggered an exodus of hundreds of thousands of men of fighting age -- stopped short of escalating his "special military operation" to a counterterrorism campaign or martial law.
That didn't stop the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday from likening Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to deceased al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. He also said western politicians supporting Ukraine "are effectively sponsoring terrorism" and that "there can be no talks with terrorists."
Zelenskyy has repeatedly called on world leaders to declare Russia a terrorist state because of its attacks on civilians and alleged war crimes.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
Canada foreign minister calls Russian attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent'
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Tuesday called Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine 'abhorrent' and said she condemned them 'in the strongest possible terms.'
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
OPINION | Is it a good idea to work two remote jobs at the same time?
Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew goes over some of the pros and cons of working two remote jobs at the same time, offers some tips for time management, and explains how it could affect your tax returns next year.
Madonna's latest TikTok video has people talking
Did Madonna just come out? That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94.
Tourists flock to Japan after COVID-19 restrictions lifted
Eager to admire colourful foliage, eat sushi and go shopping, droves of tourists from abroad began arriving in Japan on Tuesday, with the end of pandemic-fighting border restrictions that had been in place for more than two years.
Canada
-
Advocates say inflation help should be more targeted as provinces hand out cash
As provincial governments hand out one-time cash payments to help residents cope with inflation, anti-poverty advocates say the efforts are a missed opportunity to help those most in need.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies in place. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
-
U.K. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of B.C. teen Ashley Wadsworth
A British man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year after meeting him online.
-
'Incredibly blessed that I'm here:' B.C. woman says she was nearly killed when metal beam smashed through windshield
A B.C. woman who says she was nearly killed by a metal beam that flew off a transport truck on Highway 1 and smashed through her windshield describes the terrifying close call.
-
Body of missing Kitchener, Ont., woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener, Ont., has been found in B.C.
World
-
Israel announces sea deal with Lebanon, but doubts remain
Israel's prime minister said Tuesday that the country has reached a 'historic agreement' with neighbouring Lebanon over their shared maritime border after months of U.S.-brokered negotiations.
-
Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites
The bodies of the many of the young victims whose lives were snuffed out in last week's massacre at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand were dressed Tuesday as doctors, soldiers or astronauts - what they wanted to be when they grew up - before they were to be cremated in the evening at Buddhist temples.
-
Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections
Malaysia's 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad announced Tuesday he will defend his seat in the general elections expected next month, though he wouldn't say whether he would be prime minister a third time if his political alliance wins.
-
Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine
Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.
-
Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear
A new round of missile attacks struck the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.
-
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
The German government pledged Tuesday to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year, mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also other countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.
Politics
-
Incoming Alberta premier would follow rule of law on proposed sovereignty act
The top adviser to incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith says her proposed sovereignty act would respect Supreme Court decisions - a reversal of her core policy promise on how she would challenge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
-
Advocates say inflation help should be more targeted as provinces hand out cash
As provincial governments hand out one-time cash payments to help residents cope with inflation, anti-poverty advocates say the efforts are a missed opportunity to help those most in need.
-
Emails debunk Trump and allies' attempts to blame the GSA for packing boxes that ended up in Mar-a-lago
When the General Services Administration prepared to ship pallets of material to Florida for former President Donald Trump in July 2021, the federal agency asked Trump aide Beau Harrison to affirm what was in the boxes being shipped. Former presidents are allowed to take certain government materials and office equipment required to set up a permanent office away from the White House. But that does not include the sort of classified documents Trump took to Mar-a-Lago -- which are at the center of an ongoing Justice Department criminal probe.
Health
-
New study questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies
A landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated. The study found only meagre benefits for the group of people invited to get the procedure: an 18 per cent lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, and no significant reduction in the risk of cancer death.
-
Air pollution particles can reach fetuses' developing organs: study
New research has revealed that fetuses can have black carbon particles in their developing organs as a result of air pollution, as early as the first trimester of pregnancy.
-
Health officials hope new Omicron vaccine will improve uptake of COVID-19 boosters
Health Canada approved on Thursday the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster vaccine that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. It is the second combination vaccine greenlighted by Health Canada's vaccine review team, but the first that targets the virus strains that are now most common in Canada
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian students help NASA find landslides using Reddit
Canadian university students are helping a major space agency to compile landslide data from a popular social media website.
-
U.S. airport websites taken offline in co-ordinated attack by pro-Russia hackers
An apparently co-ordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected.
-
'X-ray specs': Canadian scientists starry-eyed over James Webb Space Telescope
Canadian scientists are using spectacular data and images from the recently launched James Webb Space telescope to look backward into some of the oldest stars ever studied and forward into how new stars and planets are born.
Entertainment
-
DJ credited with helping to end segregation, Art Laboe dies
Art Laboe, the pioneering DJ credited with helping end segregation in Southern California, has died. He was 97.
-
Justin Bieber postpones rest of world tour shows due to his health
Justin Bieber is pulling the plug on the remaining shows of his Justice World Tour due to his health.
-
Eileen Ryan, 'Magnolia' actress and Sean Penn's mother, dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home on Sunday, according to a statement shared by Penn's publicist. She was 94.
Business
-
Bank of England expands efforts to stabilize bond market
The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its efforts to stabilize the bond market to include inflation-linked bonds amid continuing concerns about the government's budget.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies in place. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
Putin hosts United Arab Emirates leader for economic talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday hailed a recent decision by OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations to limit production as key to stabilizing the global energy market, as he met the leader of the United Arab Emirates for talks on fostering economic ties.
Lifestyle
-
How not to run out of money in retirement
Financial advisors and real-life retirees have shared their retirement advice for anyone worried about running out of money in their post-work years.
-
2,560-pound pumpkin sets record; teacher wins California contest
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Sports
-
Bauer pauses role as official equipment provider to Hockey Canada's men's teams
Bauer Hockey is putting its partnership with Hockey Canada on ice, calling the repeated breach of trust by the national organization's leadership 'extremely disturbing.'
-
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with 'cranial bruise', no word on return to play
Canada's soccer star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
-
Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset
Bianca Andreescu upset the red-hot Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes.
Autos
-
Amazon to invest US$972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros (US$972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe.
-
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' budget cap violation, FIA says
Formula One team Red Bull breached budget regulations last season, was guilty of "minor" overspending, the series' governing body said on Monday.
-
Electric vehicle maker recalling nearly all its trucks, SUVs over loose fastener
Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive said Friday it is recalling almost all the vehicles it has delivered to customers in order to tighten a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers' ability to steer.