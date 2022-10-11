Missiles hit Ukrainian city, alarms elsewhere keep up fear

  • Thai day care massacre victims prepared for funeral rites

    The bodies of the many of the young victims whose lives were snuffed out in last week's massacre at a day care center in rural northeastern Thailand were dressed Tuesday as doctors, soldiers or astronauts - what they wanted to be when they grew up - before they were to be cremated in the evening at Buddhist temples.

    A relative of the victim of a mass killing attack gather for a Buddhist ceremony inside Wat Rat Samakee temple in Uthai Sawan, north eastern Thailand, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

  • Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections

    Malaysia's 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad announced Tuesday he will defend his seat in the general elections expected next month, though he wouldn't say whether he would be prime minister a third time if his political alliance wins.

  • Kremlin war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

    Moscow's barrage of missile strikes on cities all across Ukraine has elicited celebratory comments from Russian officials and pro-Kremlin pundits, who in recent weeks have actively criticized the Russian military for a series of embarrassing setbacks on the battlefield.

  • Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees

    The German government pledged Tuesday to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year, mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also other countries such as Syria and Afghanistan.

