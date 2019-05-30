

CTVNews.ca Staff





Oakley the puppy is recovering after being shot three times and losing an eye in a pellet gun attack in Bakersfield, Calif.

Over this past weekend, the puppy had surgery to remove her left eye after one of the pellets became lodged there, according to a post on the Kern County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page.

“She is doing great, and will be up for adoption with Pet Matchmaker as soon as she is well,” the post read. “Dispatch Assistant Karisa Woodworth, is now fostering Oakley.”

According to members with the non-profit rescue organization Pet Matchmaker, two weeks ago, a Good Samaritan heard gunshots outside her home and ran outside to see people running down the street. She soon found a whimpering pup hiding underneath her car.

She also discovered that the puppy had been shot in the head.

Once the rescue organization learned what had happened, an employee posted on Facebook that “to say I am outraged wouldn’t cover it. To say I’m devastated doesn’t even come close. I’m sick to my stomach. Physically ill with knots and anger.”

Police have yet to identify any suspects.