TORONTO -- A couple pushing a baby stroller narrowly escaped serious injury when a motorist slammed into an alleged drunk driver barrelling through a red light, Phoenix police say.

In a video posted on their Facebook page, the Phoenix Police Department described the actions of the “hero in the form of a Chevy Cruze.” Sgt. Tommy Thompson told KNXV that the traffic camera footage “pretty much speaks for itself."

The startling video – recorded on Oct. 14 -- shows a couple, pushing a child in a stroller, stepping onto a Phoenix intersection crosswalk.

A few seconds later, a Jeep Renegade comes barrelling towards them as it runs a red light, but by an incredible stroke of luck, the Chevrolet Cruze slams into the Jeep, moments before it may have struck the couple and their one-year-old son.

The entire family, who were headed for a grocery store after getting off a bus, survived the close call, police said.

Shannon Vivar, the 27-year-old driver of the Chevy, suffered only minor injuries. "I kind of think it was meant to happen," Vivar, 27, said at a news conference Thursday.

Vivar's mother, Shirley, and her three-year-old son were in the car with her. “I yelled, 'Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, Shannon!' And then we collided," Shirley Vivar said. “It was the wrong time at the wrong place, but then the right time at the right place. We're all blessed that we're all alive.”

Thompson said watching the footage “sent shudders down my spine to think of what might've happened to this family.”

“In this case, when you look at the video, it's nothing short of a miracle that the family the (Jeep) Renegade was barrelling toward didn't get struck," he said. "They could have suffered injuries that were certainly serious if not life threatening."

Police said the Jeep involved was allegedly driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso, who jumped out of the vehicle after the crash and took off on foot.

But another motorist who witnessed the incident began driving after Oveso. Thompson said Oveso told the man to go away and “actually pulled out a knife and stabbed at the driver through the window."

Oveso, 23, was eventually caught and arrested by police. He was charged with driving under the influence as well as aggravated assault.

Police told KNXV they also found a gun in the Jeep, so an additional charge of prohibited possession of a weapon was added. KNXV also reports that Oveso was a wanted man, with at least four different warrants out for his arrest.

The woman who was with Oveso at the time of the crash has not been located yet.

With files from The Associated Press