Minnesota paper pulls obituary that said woman abandoned her kids
A photo of the obituary, originally published in the Redwood Falls Gazette, was posted on Twitter. (@RandBallsStu / Twitter)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 11:06AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS - A Minnesota newspaper has pulled a paid obituary from its website that detailed the deceased woman's affair and accused her of abandoning her children.
The Redwood Falls Gazette took down the obituary, which made it into its Monday edition, amid an outcry from readers who felt it was in poor taste.
General manager Lisa Drafall told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the family of the woman, who was 80 when she died, paid for the obituary, but she declined to say more.
The obituary says the woman "became pregnant by her husband's brother" in 1962 and eventually abandoned her children. It says she "will now face judgment" and "will not be missed" by the children.
A relative told the Star Tribune that the allegations in the obituary are true but that there is more to the story.
