Minister departs U.K. gov't in new blow to embattled Liz Truss
British Prime Minister Liz Truss described herself as "a fighter and not a quitter" Wednesday as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.
Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in the House of Commons suggested that Truss faces an uphill struggle to save her job. Within hours of Truss' appearance at the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session, a senior member of her government left her post with a fusillade of criticism.
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. In her resignation letter, Braverman said she had "concerns about the direction of this government" and -- in a thinly veiled attack on Truss -- said "the business of government relies upon people accepting responsibility for their mistakes."
"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious politics," she said.
Braverman is a popular figure on the Conservative Party's right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies who ran unsuccessfully for Conservative Party leader this summer, a contest won by Truss.
Braverman was replaced as home secretary, the minister responsible for immigration and law and order, by former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps. He's a high-profile supporter of Rishi Sunak, whom Truss defeated in the final round of the Conservative leadership race.
Braverman's departure comes days after Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on Friday after the economic package the pair unveiled Sept. 23 spooked financial markets and triggered an economic and political crisis.
The plan's 45 billion pounds (US$50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammering the value of the pound and increasing the cost of U.K. government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the wider economy and putting pension funds at risk.
On Monday Kwarteng's replacement, Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt, scrapped almost all of Truss' tax cuts, along with her flagship energy policy and her promise of no public spending cuts. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and there are "many difficult decisions" to be made before he sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on Oct. 31.
Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized and admitted she had made mistakes, but insisted that by changing course she had "taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country's economic stability."
Opposition lawmakers shouted "Resign!" as she spoke.
Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, "Why is she still here?" Truss retorted: "I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability."
Official figures released Wednesday showed U.K. inflation rose to 10.1% in September, returning to a 40-year high first hit in July, as the soaring cost of food squeezed household budgets. While inflation is high around the world -- driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its effect on energy supplies -- polls show most Britons blame the government for the country's economic pain.
Opponents also accuse the Conservative government of sowing chaos by flip-flopping on policy. On Wednesday, Truss reassured retirees that pensions would continue to rise in line with inflation -- less than 24 hours after her spokesman said the government was considering removing the expensive pledge as it seeks to cut public spending.
With opinion polls giving the Labour Party a large and growing lead, many Conservatives now believe their only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion is to replace Truss. But she insists she is not stepping down, and legislators are divided about how to get rid of her.
A national election does not have to be held until 2024. Truss appeared to rule out calling an early election, saying Wednesday that "what is important is we work together ... to get through this winter and protect the economy."
Truss faced another test in Parliament later Wednesday when lawmakers vote on a Labour Party motion seeking to ban fracking for shale gas -- a policy that Truss recently approved.
Conservative Party whips said the vote would be treated as "a confidence motion in the government," meaning the government would fall if the motion passed, triggering an election. The Conservatives' 70-plus majority makes that unlikely, but the vote will be closely watched for signs of dissent about Truss' leadership.
Conservative rebels can expect to be expelled from the party's group in Parliament.
Conservative lawmaker Chris Skidmore, a former energy minister, tweeted that "I cannot personally vote tonight to support fracking and undermine the pledges I made at the 2019 General Election. I am prepared to face the consequences of my decision."
One Tory lawmaker, William Wragg, said he would vote with the government even though he opposes fracking -- but only so he could remain in the party's parliamentary caucus and keep trying to bring down Truss.
Wragg said he was "personally ashamed" of the government, "because I cannot go and face my constituents, look them in the eye and say that they should support our great party."
Under Conservative Party rules, Truss is safe from a leadership challenge for a year, but the rules can be changed if enough lawmakers want it. There is fevered speculation about how many lawmakers have already submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote.
Some Conservative legislators think Truss could be forced to resign if the party agrees on a successor.
As yet, there is no front-runner. Sunak, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and popular Defense Secretary Ben Wallace all have supporters, as does Hunt, whom many see as the de facto prime minister already.
Some even favor the return of Boris Johnson, who was ousted in the summer after becoming enmeshed in ethics scandals.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he understood why colleagues were angry, but said "defenestrating another prime minister" was the wrong thing to do.
