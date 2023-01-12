Minimal airline delays, cancellations a day after U.S. outage
Delays and cancellations among flights across the United States were minimal on Thursday, a day after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, grounding U.S. air traffic and leading to thousands of stranded travellers.
There were 636 delays into, within or out of the U.S. as of Thursday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were 82 cancellations.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that preliminary indications "traced the outage to a damaged database file." The agency said it would take steps to avoid another similar disruption.
The breakdown showed how much American air travel depends on the computer system that generates alerts called NOTAMs -- or Notice to Air Missions.
Before a plane takes off, pilots and airline dispatchers must review the notices, which include details about bad weather, runway closures or other temporary factors that could affect the flight. The system was once telephone-based but moved online years ago.
The system broke down late Tuesday and was not fixed until mid-morning Wednesday. The FAA took the rare step of preventing any planes from taking off for a time, and the cascading chaos led to more than 1,300 flight cancellations and 9,000 delays by early Wednesday evening on the East Coast, according to FlightAware.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told a news conference that the problems "led to a ground stop because of the way safety information was moving through the system."
After the failures were fixed, he warned that travellers could continue to see some effects "rippling through the system."
Buttigieg said his agency would now try to learn why the system went down.
Longtime aviation insiders could not recall an outage of such magnitude caused by a technology failure. Some compared it in scope to the nationwide shutdown of airspace after the 2001 terrorist attacks.
"Periodically there have been local issues here or there, but this is pretty significant historically," said Tim Campbell, a former senior vice president of air operations at American Airlines and now a consultant in Minneapolis.
Campbell said there has long been concern about the FAA's technology, and not just the NOTAM system.
Many of those systems "are old mainframe systems that are generally reliable, but they are out of date," he said.
John Cox, a former airline pilot and aviation safety expert, said the aviation industry has talked for years about trying to modernize the NOTAM system, but he did not know the age of the servers that the FAA uses.
"I've been flying 53 years. I've never heard the system go down like this," Cox said. "So something unusual happened."
According to FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 8:28 p.m. Tuesday, preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline to keep departures flying overnight, but as air traffic picked up in the morning, the phone system was overwhelmed.
The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday, affecting all passenger and cargo flights. Some medical flights could get clearance, and the outage did not affect military operations.
President Joe Biden said that he was briefed by Buttigieg.
Buttigieg said the ground stop showed that "safety is going to be our North Star, as it always is."
"We are now pivoting to focus on understanding the causes of the issue," he said.
Pilots and safety officials have complained about NOTAMs for years, saying there are too many of them and that some are unnecessary and written in cryptic abbreviations.
The National Transportation Safety Board highlighted the large number of notices in its investigation of a near-disaster in 2017 in San Francisco. An Air Canada jet whose pilots had overlooked a NOTAM about a closed runway nearly landed by mistake on a parallel taxiway. They skimmed just over the tops of four other airliners waiting to take off.
The safety board's chairman at the time, Robert Sumwalt, noted that the closed runway was mentioned on the eighth of 27 pages of notices for the San Francisco airport, and the entry was written in an arcane fashion.
"That's what NOTAMs are. They are a bunch of garbage that no one pays any attention to," he said.
The FAA said in a 2020 report that it modernized the distribution of the notices through a standardized digital format that was to be completed in July of that year.
As the extent of Wednesday's breakdown became clear and airlines delayed more flights, passengers scrambled to rearrange trips. Many said they had trouble finding out how long the delays would last.
"There is just a lot of frustration, a lot of confusion," said Ryan Ososki, who was trying to fly from Washington, D.C., to California for a conference.
Julia Macpherson was on a United flight from Sydney to Los Angeles when she learned of possible delays.
"As I was up in the air, I got news from my friend who was also travelling overseas that there was a power outage," said Macpherson, who was returning to Jacksonville, Florida, from Tasmania.
Passengers at airports in Chicago, Atlanta and elsewhere reported similar experiences.
European flights into the U.S. appeared to be largely unaffected.
It was the latest headache for travellers in the U.S., who faced an even larger number of daily flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday due to a severe winter storm and a breakdown in crew-scheduling technology at Southwest Airlines.
--------------------
Koenig reported from Dallas. Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Tara Copp in Washington, Kelvin Chan in London, Tom Krisher in Detroit and Freida Frisaro in Miami contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
Rights group releases scathing report on Canada's violations of Indigenous rights
A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government's inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.
BREAKING | Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
B.C. woman ordered to reimburse former employer for 'time theft'
A B.C. woman who was fired from her job has been ordered to pay her former employer $1,500 as reimbursement for "time theft."
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
WATCH LIVE | Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police issue $100,000 reward for information on abducted Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Police are offering up a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about the location of an Ontario woman who was abducted a year ago Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Homes evacuated, 1 person seriously injured after explosion in St. Catharines, Ont.
One person is in hospital with significant burns and a number of homes and businesses have been evacuated following a fire that triggered a number of explosions at a business in St. Catharines, Ont.
-
Sask. First Nation to make 'major announcement' about discovery at former residential school site
Star Blanket Cree Nation is set to make a major announcement related to the community's ground penetrating radar search around the site of the former Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School.
-
Trial for man accused of killing Muslim family in London, Ont. moved to Windsor
The trial of the man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., will be heard in Windsor. As previously reported, the change of venue was granted in July 2022 but a location had not been announced.
-
'Freedom Convoy' supporter says Confederate flag on his truck a 'rebel sign'
An Ottawa roofer says the Confederate flag on his pickup truck at the 'Freedom Convoy' protest was a symbol of rebellion against government.
-
Rights group releases scathing report on Canada's violations of Indigenous rights
A leading human rights group says Canada is failing to address long-standing abuses, delivering a scathing rebuke of what it calls the federal government's inadequate climate policy and violations of the rights of Indigenous people and immigration detainees.
World
-
Romania searches 7 homes in Andrew Tate case
Romania's anti-organized crime agency has carried out seven additional house searches in its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate, an official said Thursday.
-
University of Idaho students return after suspect's arrest
Nearly two months after four University of Idaho students were killed near campus -- and two weeks after a suspect was arrested and charged with the crime -- the picturesque school grounds are starting to feel a little closer to normal.
-
Royals appear for 1st time after publication of Harry's book
Members of the Royal Family appeared in public Thursday for the first time since the publication of Prince Harry's explosive memoir, touring charities and a hospital as they got on with the task of being working royals.
-
Minimal airline delays, cancellations a day after U.S. outage
Delays and cancellations among flights across the United States were minimal on Thursday, a day after a system that offers safety information to pilots failed, grounding U.S. air traffic and leading to thousands of stranded travellers. There were 636 delays into, within or out of the U.S. as of Thursday morning, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. There were 82 cancellations.
-
'Catastrophe': Cardinal Pell's secret memo blasts Pope Francis
Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate's growing concern about what he considered the 'disaster' and 'catastrophe' of the papacy under Francis.
-
Car plows into pedestrians in China, killing at least 5
At least five people were killed and 13 others injured when a car accelerated through pedestrians at an intersection in the southern Chinese hub of Guangzhou on Wednesday evening, state media said.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Airlines, airport authorities and transport minister testifying today about holiday travel chaos
Top officials from major Canadian airlines, airport authorities and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra will be facing a series of tough questions on Thursday as they come before MPs on the House transport committee to try to explain why this holiday's travel season descended into chaos for many travellers.
-
'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military
The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to a University of Alberta professor to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Andy Knight, a professor of international relations and the school's first provost fellow in Black excellence and leadership, made a proposal to the federal department last fall in which he drew attention to racism in the military.
-
Canada cheers USMCA win as Trudeau wraps Mexico visit singing praises of free trade
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extolled the virtues of North American free trade to a Mexican audience of business leaders Tuesday -- and took a few jabs at the former U.S. president who tried to do away with it.
Health
-
Nurses at 2 NYC hospitals return to work as deal ends strike
Two New York City hospitals have reached a tentative contract agreement with thousands of striking nurses that ends this week's walkout that disrupted patient care, officials announced Thursday.
-
Eating fast food linked to potentially life-threatening liver condition, new study finds
A new study has found that consumption of fast food is associated with a potentially life-threatening condition of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
-
New guidance in U.S.: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new U.S. guidelines released Monday.
Sci-Tech
-
Why U.S. flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
Thousands of flights across the U.S. were delayed, and hundreds cancelled, after an FAA pilot warning system outage. Here's what we know about what went wrong with the system known as NOTAM.
-
Smart watches making false 911 calls at B.C. ski mountains, RCMP say
Kelowna RCMP are the latest emergency responders to warn smart watch users about an increase in false 911 calls caused by their devices' SOS function.
-
LCBO continues to investigate cybersecurity incident; site and mobile app still down
The Liquor Control Board of Ontario says it is continuing to investigate a "cybersecurity incident" that has knocked out its website and mobile app since Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Joni Mitchell to receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song
A little over a year after being celebrated at the Kennedy Center, Joni Mitchell will return to Washington for another lifetime achievement honour: the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.
-
Actress and Broadway star Carole Cook has died at 98
Carole Cook, a veteran actress beloved for her work on stage and screen, with credits including the 1984 John Hughes comedy 'Sixteen Candles,' has died, according to a statement from her agent, Robert Malcolm. She was 98.
-
Prince Harry's memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that first day sales for the Harry's tell-all memoir topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for non-fiction from a company.
Business
-
Ex-Goldman bankers tap LinkedIn, headhunters in frail financial jobs market
Newly unemployed Goldman Sachs workers are tapping head-hunters after losing their jobs in its biggest restructuring since the 2008-9 financial crisis, with a sluggish global economy set to make finding comparable roles a challenge, sources said.
-
LVMH owner Bernard Arnault appoints daughter to run Dior
Luxury group LVMH's billionaire owner Bernard Arnault, has appointed his daughter Delphine as the new head of Christian Dior, it was announced Wednesday.
-
EU court: tourists may get refunds over COVID-19 measures
Travellers whose package tours were ruined by the imposition of restrictions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic may be entitled to at least a partial refund, the European Union's highest court said Thursday.
Lifestyle
-
New Barbie for younger children comes with flesh-tone modesty undergarments, de-emphasized bust line
Love her or loathe her, Barbie has been transformed again, this time into a version for children as young as 3.
-
Tap water isn't safe to use in neti pots and other home medical devices. Here's what to do instead
Tap water is not sterile, and using it in home medical devices can result in serious and even deadly infections. But in a study published Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, one-third of respondents to a survey incorrectly answered that tap water does not contain bacteria or other living organisms.
-
Oldest living Pearl Harbor survivor marks 105th birthday
Joseph Eskenazi turns 105 on Jan. 30, he is the oldest living survivor of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbour. He had boarded an Amtrak train in California on Friday for the journey to New Orleans. The other veterans, representing the Army, Navy and Marines, flew in for the event.
Sports
-
Naomi Osaka says she's pregnant, plans tennis return in 2024
Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star announced Wednesday.
-
UFC's Dana White says he has 'no defence' for slapping wife
UFC President Dana White took responsibility in a news conference Wednesday for slapping his wife, Anne, on New Year's Eve.
-
Canada's Katherine Sebov qualifies for Australian Open main draw
Canada's Katherine Sebov has made it into the main draw of the Australian Open.
Autos
-
Investors mock Elon Musk's bid to move Tesla buyout trial
Lawyers for Tesla shareholders suing the electric vehicle maker's CEO Elon Musk over a misleading tweet are urging a federal judge to reject the billionaire's request to move an upcoming trial to Texas from California.
-
Calgary vehicle owners can prevent catalytic converter theft with new engraving program
Vehicle owners can have the engraving done at any Kal Tire location across Calgary until the end of March.
-
U.S. official warns of risks posed by heavy electric vehicles
The head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressed concern Wednesday about the safety risks that heavy electric vehicles pose if they collide with lighter vehicles.