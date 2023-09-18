Military officials are searching for an F-35 fighter jet in South Carolina after a ‘mishap’ forced the pilot to eject

An F-35 fighter jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) An F-35 fighter jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News