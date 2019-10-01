

The Associated Press





ATHENS, Greece -- Migrants at an overcrowded camp on the island of Lesbos have staged a peaceful protest to demand better living conditions and the transfer to the mainland.

Several hundred people took part in the three-hour protest Tuesday, sitting outside the Moria refugee camp. No arrests were reported.

Violent demonstrations broke out at Moria on Sunday after a fire tore through part of the sprawling camp and killed a female asylum-seeker.

Authorities said 215 refugees and migrants were transported to the mainland from Lesbos by ferry Tuesday and were being taken to five camps across southern Greece.

But police and the coast guard on Lesbos said around 250 more people had arrived in dinghies from nearby Turkey.