Migrants moved to housing barge moored in southern U.K. as government seeks to cut asylum seeker costs

A view of the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, which will house up to 500 asylum seekers, at Portland Port in Dorset, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. The barge Bibby Stockholm pulled into Portland harbour on Tuesday after the government's legislation finally overcame resistance in the House of Lords. The vessel and the bill are part of the Conservative Party's plan to deter migrants from making risky English Channel crossings. The bill is aimed at preventing people arriving illegally from claiming asylum in the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP) A view of the Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge, which will house up to 500 asylum seekers, at Portland Port in Dorset, England, Friday, July 21, 2023. The barge Bibby Stockholm pulled into Portland harbour on Tuesday after the government's legislation finally overcame resistance in the House of Lords. The vessel and the bill are part of the Conservative Party's plan to deter migrants from making risky English Channel crossings. The bill is aimed at preventing people arriving illegally from claiming asylum in the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social