Migrants from dozens of boats reach tiny Italian isles; charity ship rescues hundreds of people

Four migrant survivors board on a commercial tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday. The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on Aug. 3. About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported. (Karolina Sobel/Sea-Watch Via AP) Four migrant survivors board on a commercial tanker, the Maltese-flagged Rimona, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. Forty-one people are believed dead after a boat carrying migrants capsized off Tunisia in rough seas, the Italian Red Cross and rescue groups reported, citing four survivors who were rescued and brought to land Wednesday. The survivors reported having left Sfax, Tunisia, on a metal boat with a total of 45 people on Aug. 3. About six hours into their voyage, a huge wave overturned the vessel, RAI state television reported. (Karolina Sobel/Sea-Watch Via AP)

