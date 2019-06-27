Migrants face violence as U.S. makes them wait in Mexico
A migrant waiting his turn to request asylum in the U.S., sleeps on the pavement at the entrance to the Puerta Mexico international bridge, in Matamoros, Mexico, Thursday, June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Cedar Attanasio, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 27, 2019 4:04PM EDT
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Migrants who are being forced to wait in Mexico while they try to win asylum in the U.S. complain they are being subjected to violence in the country's dangerous border cities.
One Cuban migrant, 22-year-old Roberto Escalona Moreno, says he witnessed a double murder on the street in Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas.
Juarez had four times as many homicides last year as New York, though it has only one-sixth the population. Other cities along the border are likewise drug- and gang-infested.
All told, more than 30,000 migrants who are pressing for asylum in the U.S. are believed to be waiting it out on the Mexican side.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Germany's Merkel shaking again at event in Berlin
- Synchronized suicide attacks target police in Tunis; 1 dead
- Migrants face violence as U.S. makes them wait in Mexico
- Pete Buttigieg enters biggest stage of career at pivotal moment
- Arby's flips popularity of plant-based 'meat' on its head with 'megetable'