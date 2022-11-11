Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
AS IT HAPPENED | Remembrance Day: Updates from the national ceremony in Ottawa
To mark Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion led a national remembrance ceremony at the National War Memorial. CTVNews.ca had live updates from the event in Ottawa.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Two provincial privacy watchdogs confirm Sobeys experiencing data breach
Two provincial privacy watchdogs say they have received data breach reports from Sobeys, which has been dealing with 'IT system' issues for much of the past week affecting customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
Her travel documents were stolen in Turkey. She has been unable to return to Canada ever since
A Canadian resident has been stranded overseas for two months after her travel documents were stolen at a Turkish airport. She has been trying desperately to get help from the Canadian government to return home.
Boy abducted by ISIS reunited with his family in Winnipeg after eight years
Eight years after Ayad Alhussein was abducted by the terror group ISIS, he has been reunited with his family in Winnipeg.
Defence minister says Canada's military is 'top priority' amid worries about 'darker' world
Canada’s Defence Minister Anita Anand says boosting and protecting the country’s armed forces is a “top priority” amid a changing global geopolitical landscape, recruitment problems and ongoing efforts to address sexual misconduct in the military.
RSV responsible for 1 in 50 child deaths under age 5, study estimates
A new study estimates that 1 in 50 deaths of otherwise healthy children under age 5 around the world is due to a common virus that's currently surging in the U.S. and Canada: respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
Repeat COVID-19 infections riskier than first bout with virus, study finds
The risk of death, hospitalization and serious health issues from COVID-19 jumps significantly with reinfection compared with a first bout with the virus, regardless of vaccination status, a study published on Thursday suggests.
Canada
W5 EXCLUSIVE
'I thought it was a joke': Ontario woman told to reverse changes to heritage home
An Ontario woman said she didn’t know her home was in a heritage district in Markham when she rebuilt it after it burned down. Now, the city is asking her to reverse the changes.
Banff bison pilot program takes off as population swells
Parks Canada says a campaign to re-introduce bison into Banff National Park is paying off as the original population of 16 animals has grown to approximately 80.
World
How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?
Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing 'en masse and all over the place,' in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine's southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighbouring country.
Tiffany Trump's wedding assembles a family divided over its patriarch's political future
As the Trump family gathers for Tiffany Trump's wedding, not everyone in the family is excited about Donald Trump's move toward a 2024 presidential run.
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
A maritime rescue ship docked Friday in a southern French port carrying 230 migrants whose fates have sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy -- a dispute that's threatening EU efforts to share around asylum-seekers.
Arrested man in Scotland is U.S. fugitive wanted on rape claim, judge rules
A judge in Scotland ruled Friday that a man who has spent almost a year fighting extradition to the United States is Nicholas Rossi, a fugitive alleged to have faked his own death to escape rape allegations.
Biden: new spending boosts U.S. resolve against climate change
President Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual global summit on climate change, said new spending on clean energy initiatives has cemented his country's commitment to fighting global warming.
Politics
Majority of Canadians support increasing aid to Ukraine despite chance of larger deficit: Nanos poll
Most Canadians support increasing financial aid to Ukraine, even if that leads to a larger deficit, according to new poll from Nanos Research.
-
Health
'Amputation hazard': Updated recall notice for generator sold in Canada following dozens of injuries
Two portable generators with folding handles used to move them around that were recalled last year because they pose an 'amputation and crush hazard' now require an updated fix, Health Canada says.
Sci-Tech
Low-frequency bass can't be heard, but it can fire up the dance floor: study
According to a new study from researchers at McMaster University, inaudible low-frequency bass makes you groove 11.8 per cent more on the dancefloor.
Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'
Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday.
Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor
A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic, more than three decades after the tragedy that killed a schoolteacher and six others.
Entertainment
Slain rapper Takeoff to be remembered at Atlanta arena
Fans will gather Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up.
Canadian filmmaker Paul Haggis ordered to pay at least US$7.5M in rape case
A jury ordered Academy Award-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis Thursday to pay at least US$7.5 million to a woman who accused him of rape in one of several #MeToo-era cases that have put Hollywood notables' behaviour on trial this fall. The jury also plans to award additional punitive damages.
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champ Mattea Roach on her strategy playing against other top dogs
Mattea Roach, the second Canadian you think of when someone mentions "Jeopardy!" says her time with the franchise may not end with this season's tournament of champions.
Business
Embattled crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy
Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan invested US$95M into failing crypto platform FTX
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it invested US$95 million into failing cryptocurrency exchange platform FTX Trading.
Lifestyle
79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother celebrates doctoral graduation at University of Toronto
A 79-year-old Indigenous great-grandmother marked a major milestone on Thursday, receiving her doctorate in education from the University of Toronto.
World's tallest woman takes her first flight after the airline modifies several seats
World's tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi, 25, who is more than 7 feet tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco after a plane's seats were removed to fit in a stretcher.
Spinning Top, Lite-Brite, inducted in toy hall of fame
The National Toy Hall of Fame's new honourees include the spinning top, Masters of the Universe and Lite-Brite as this year's inductees.
Sports
How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 games in Canada
The FIFA World Cup kicks off on Nov. 19 and CTVNews.ca has everything you need to know about how to watch all the games, including Canada's matches against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco.
Canada's men qualify for FIBA World Cup with 94-56 win over Venezuela
Canada is going to the FIBA World Cup.
Senegal roll the dice by naming injured Sadio Mane in World Cup squad; Bayern concerned
Sadio Mane was included in Senegal's World Cup squad on Friday as coach Aliou Cisse gambled on one of the world's best forwards being fit and ready in time after injuring his lower right leg this week playing for Bayern Munich.
Autos
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.