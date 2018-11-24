Migrant mother impaled with metal bar after falling from U.S.-Mexico border fence
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents render aid to a woman who obtained serious injuries after jumping over a wall to enter the country illegally. (source: www.cbp.gov)
The Associated Press
Published Saturday, November 24, 2018 6:07PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 24, 2018 6:22PM EST
SAN DIEGO - Authorities said a migrant woman was injured after trying to climb a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border with her two small children.
Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael says the 26-year-old Guatemalan woman fell near the San Ysidro Port of Entry Friday night and landed on pieces of rebar that pierced one side of her body. Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the children, ages 3 and 5, were not hurt. The woman told agents she was not part of the migrant caravan that travelled from Central America to the Mexican border city of Tijuana.
The rebar is part of ongoing work to replace decades-old fencing. It's not related to the American military's recent mission to fortify the fence in response to the caravan.
