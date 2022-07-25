Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

Mideast nations wake up to damage from climate change

Nearly nine out of 10 surveyed economists said they believed that climate change would worsen global inequality. (AFP) Nearly nine out of 10 surveyed economists said they believed that climate change would worsen global inequality. (AFP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social