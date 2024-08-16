Mideast mediators are preparing to implement cease-fire deal before final agreement

BREAKING Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
A U.S. official said Friday that mediators are preparing to implement a Gaza cease-fire and hostage-swap deal to end the 10-month Israel-Hamas war before a final agreement is set.
The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the proposal currently on the table basically bridges every gap between Israel and Hamas.
A new “implementation cell” was being established in Cairo, which would focus on the deal’s logistics, including the releasing the hostages, providing humanitarian for Gaza and monitoring that the terms of the deal are met, the official said.
The comments come after mediators expressed hope for an imminent deal. They said two days of talks had wrapped up in Qatar and that they plan to reconvene in Cairo next week to seal an agreement to stop the fighting.
Israel issued a vague statement saying it appreciated the mediators' efforts, and a statement from Hamas did not sound enthusiastic about the latest proposed deal to end the devastating war and free Israeli hostages held in Gaza. A cease-fire is seen as the best hope for heading off an even larger regional conflict.
But U.S. President Joe Biden seemed optimistic, saying, “We are closer than we’ve ever been” to an agreement.
Biden has expressed optimism for a deal before, only for talks to break down.
“We may have something,” Biden told reporters Friday. “But we’re not there yet.”
Both sides agreed in principle to the plan Biden announced on May 31. But Hamas has proposed amendments, and Israel has suggested clarifications, leading each side to accuse the other of trying to tank a deal.
U.S. President Joe Biden crosses his fingers as he answers a question about ceasefire efforts in the Middle East in Washington, Friday, Aug. 16, to designate the Springfield 1908 Race Riot National Monument. (Susan Walsh / AP Photo)
Hamas has rejected Israel’s demands, which include a lasting military presence along the border with Egypt and a line bisecting Gaza where it would search Palestinians returning to their homes to root out militants.
The statement from the mediators — Qatar, the United States and Egypt — said U.S. officials had presented a proposal that would bridge the remaining gaps between both sides. Teams will continue working in the coming days on how to implement specific measures, they said.
“Senior officials from our governments will reconvene in Cairo before the end of next week with the aim to conclude the deal under the terms put forward today,” the statement said.
Hamas quickly cast doubt on whether an agreement was within reach.
In a statement, the militant group said the latest proposal diverged significantly from the previous iteration they had agreed to in principle, implying they were not disposed to accept it.
The Israeli prime minister's office issued a statement saying it “appreciates the efforts of the U.S. and the mediators to dissuade Hamas from its refusal to a hostage release deal.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken planned to travel to Israel over the weekend to "continue intensive diplomatic efforts” to reach a cease-fire and to underscore the need for all parties in the region to avoid escalation, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said.
Blinken was expected to meet with Netanyahu on Monday to discuss the new deal, said an Israeli official who spoke on the condition of anonymity in line with official requirements.
The new push for an end to the Israel-Hamas war came as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza climbed past 40,000, according to Gaza health authorities, and fears remained high that Iran and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon would attack Israel in retaliation for the killings of top militant leaders.
International mediators believe the best hope for calming tensions would be a deal between Israel and Hamas to halt the fighting and secure the release of Israeli hostages.
International diplomacy to prevent the war from spreading intensified Friday, with the British and French foreign ministers making a joint trip to Israel.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné appeared hopeful after meeting Friday with Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz.
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flee from Hamad City, following an evacuation order by the Israeli army to leave parts of the southern area of Khan Younis, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Abdel Kareem Hana / AP Photo)
Lammy said Israeli officials told them they hoped they were on the verge of sealing a deal.
“As we head now to 315 days of war, the time for a deal for those hostages to be returned, for aid to get in, in the quantities that are necessary in Gaza, and for the fighting to stop is now,” Lammy said.
Speaking alongside him, Sejourne called any action to destabilize negotiations unacceptable. He and Lammy had sent very clear messages to all parties that this was a key moment “because it could lead to peace or war," he said.
Katz said in a statement that he told his British and French counterparts that if Iran attacks Israel, Israel expects its allies not just to help it defend itself, but to join in attacking Iran.
He also warned Iran — which backs Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi rebels in Yemen, all of whom have attacked Israel since the Gaza war started — to stop the attacks.
“Iran is the head of the axis of evil, and the free world must stop it now before it’s too late,” Katz said on X.
The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed across the heavily guarded border on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 250 to Gaza. More than 100 were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November, and around 110 are believed to still be inside Gaza, though Israeli authorities believe around a third of them are dead.
Israel’s devastating retaliatory offensive has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Thursday, without saying how many were militants. Israel’s military spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Thursday that Israel had killed more than 17,000 Hamas militants in Gaza in the war, without providing evidence.
Diplomats hoped a cease-fire deal would persuade Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah to hold off on retaliating for the killing of a top Hezbollah commander in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut and of Hamas’ top political leader in an explosion in Tehran that was widely blamed on Israel.
The mediators have spent months trying to hammer out a three-phase plan in which Hamas would release the hostages in exchange for a lasting cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the release of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
While talks were ongoing, Israel continued its offensive in Gaza.
On Friday it dropped leaflets asking civilians to evacuate from areas in northern Khan Younis and eastern Deir al-Balah, saying forces plan to respond to rocket fire that targeted Israel. After the orders were given, airstrikes hit some areas of Khan Younis, sending people fleeing. A video showed plumes of black smoke rising into the air after loud booms.
Egypt’s foreign minister said Friday that a cease-fire deal was key to tamping down temperatures across the region.
“We will exert all efforts in order to reach an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as this is the basis to stop the escalation,” Badr Abdelaty said during a trip to Lebanon.
In a clear message to Israel, Hezbollah released a video Friday, with Hebrew and English subtitles, showing underground tunnels where trucks were transporting long-range missiles.
A Hezbollah official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was speaking about military affairs, said the missiles in the video have a range of about 140 kilometers (86 miles), capable of reaching deep inside Israel.
Hezbollah has tens of thousands of rockets, missiles and drones that the group says give it the ability to hit anywhere in Israel. Hezbollah started attacking Israel on Oct. 8 and says it will only stop when the Gaza war ends.
Associated Press writers Bassem Mroue and Abby Sewell in Beirut, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Aamer Madhani in Washington, contributed to this report.
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
A brawl broke out among Turkish lawmakers Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on what are widely considered to be politically motivated charges.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.
A brawl broke out among Turkish lawmakers Friday during a heated debate over an opposition delegate currently jailed on what are widely considered to be politically motivated charges.
Police in New Zealand have so far accounted for 41 chunks of methamphetamine enclosed in candy wrappers — each a potentially lethal amount of the drug — that were unknowingly distributed by an Auckland food bank.
Military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk on Friday urged civilians to speed up their evacuation because the Russian army is quickly closing in on what has been one of Moscow's key targets for months.
A man who was convicted of pointing a gun at Burger King drive-thru worker who wouldn’t accept drugs for payment and later shooting at other people elsewhere the same night has been sentenced to 143 years in prison.
Thousands of people marched through various Indian cities Friday to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a government hospital, demanding justice and better security at medical campuses and hospitals.
Some families of hostages held in Gaza believe the latest round of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas could be the last best chance to set their loved ones free after more than 300 days of captivity.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
The Canada Border Services Agency plans to implement an app that uses facial recognition technology to keep track of people who have been ordered to be deported from the country.
The World Health Organization has declared the ongoing outbreaks of mpox in Congo and elsewhere in Africa to be a global emergency, requiring urgent action to curb the virus' transmission.
More imported cases of a new mpox strain will appear in Europe in the coming weeks but the risk of sustained transmission remains low, the head of Europe's disease prevention agency said on Friday.
An Australian weather presenter who suffered a panic attack on air is using the moment to spread awareness about the mental health disorder.
A study reveals the chemical makeup of the Chicxulub asteroid that collided with Earth and resulted in the extinction of nearly all dinosaurs 66 million years ago.
Google parent Alphabet said It was expanding its AI-generated summaries for search queries to six new countries, just two months after it rolled back some capabilities following a problem-riddled launch.
Multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years, following legal measures by the EU, developer Epic Games said on Friday.
Along with some painkillers and mom's chicken soup, the best thing to fight off a cold is taking it easy. CTV News film critic Richard Crouse offers up five movies you can watch to help make you feel better (Andrii Zorii / Getty Images)
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jack Russell, the lead singer of the bluesy '80s metal band Great White whose hits included 'Once Bitten Twice Shy' and 'Rock Me' and was fronting his band the night 100 people died in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island, has died. He was 63.
Multiplayer shooter game Fortnite is available again on iPhones in the European Union and worldwide on Google's Android devices after a gap of four years, following legal measures by the EU, developer Epic Games said on Friday.
A wrongful death lawsuit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is serving as a reminder to consumers of the importance of reading the fine print when signing up for a streaming service or smartphone app.
The Liberal government said it has not yet made a decision on whether it will grant a bonus for the head of CBC after the public broadcaster eliminated hundreds of jobs.
If you've noticed kids' conversations sound a little different this back-to-school season, you're not alone.
A family in Orléans will need to make a few minor repairs to one of the walls in their home, but it was all to get the family cat back.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
The Toronto Raptors open their 2024-25 campaign at home against Cleveland as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season.
Canada rugby coach Kingsley Jones is feeling bullish about his team these days.
Canada has risen two spots in the FIBA men's basketball rankings, despite failing to medal at the Paris Olympics.
A man from the Greater Toronto Area said he was refused a car rental because he wanted to pay with a prepaid credit card.
Newer vehicles come with a slew of standard safety features that make driving feel safer for teenagers getting behind the wheel.
Saskatchewan is getting $16 million from the federal government to process a rare element.
A Regina man has been using his love of carving and games to create a unique treasure hunt in Wascana Park.
A volunteer firefighter and director of public security for the town of Harrington, northwest of Montreal, made a dramatic rescue of a couple trapped on a flooded roadway during heavy rain.
The Toronto District School Board this week revealed the three graduating Grade 12 students who scored the top averages across all public high schools in the city for the 2023-2024 academic year.
A Nova Scotia resident has been given an award for his selfless actions during a tragedy earlier this year on the other side of the country.
An Ottawa woman has been reunited with her dog after he was stolen nearly a year ago.
Hollywood legend Mark Hamill stopped by a Winnipeg recording studio to do some voice acting work while in the city.
Nathalie Meijer will never forget that night she was leaving a boring college party and happened to meet Juan Lucio, who was doing the same.
The town of Moosomin in eastern Saskatchewan plans to double its population by offering $30,000 cheques to those building a home in the community.
After posting about a recent trip to Jasper, Alta., actor Bryan Cranston heaped more praise on some of Alberta’s other majestic mountain destinations.
Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.
A man who told police he was "joking around" with his girlfriend when he fatally shot her in the head has been sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter with an additional six months for possessing a rifle without a licence.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Jill Dunlop has been named the province’s new education minister, replacing Todd Smith, who resigned Friday morning.
Toronto will host a number of major events this August weekend through rain and sunshine, which will lead to several road closures across the city.
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield will begin filming in Calgary on Monday.
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
The eastern end of the Confederation Line LRT will be offline for one day this month as crews connect it to the eastern Stage 2 extension.
A major water main broke near the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal on Friday morning, spilling large quantities of water into the surrounding streets.
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
The community is rallying around a Sherwood Park man and his son who were hit by a vehicle earlier this week.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
The RCMP is investigating after a 62-year-old Sydney man was killed in a motorcycle crash near St. Peter’s on Thursday.
Three bodies were released to the wrong families for burial in Manitoba, according to Shared Health.
A growing number of municipalities in the Winnipeg Metro Region are speaking out against the controversial Plan 20-50.
A second London Drugs will be coming to Winnipeg.
Regina police are asking the public to avoid the intersection of Winnipeg Street and 15th Avenue on Friday.
The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.
Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a significant wildfire outbreak, with 76 active fires burning across the province.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
Jill Dunlop has been named the province’s new education minister, replacing Todd Smith, who resigned Friday morning.
Regional police say a house fire in Kitchener that left one person seriously hurt is now considered suspicious.
Saskatchewan continues to grapple with a significant wildfire outbreak, with 76 active fires burning across the province.
One person has been taken to hospital after a house fire in the Richmond Heights neighborhood Friday morning.
The federal government said it won't intervene in the rail dispute that has the Ministry of Agriculture and other groups worried about a possible strike.
A weapons scare at the library and the Canadian Mental Health Association in Timmins on Friday ended with no evidence of anyone with a weapon.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
A boy accused of fatally stabbing a girl inside a Scarborough apartment last fall when they were both 12 years old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, his lawyer confirms.
London and surrounding areas are under a special weather statement this weekend.
Students returning to Western University and one of its affiliated campuses may encounter picket lines in September.
A staff member detected smoke after returning to a daycare that’s been vacated for renovations.
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.
A little rain won't stop 16-year-old Carson Vuk from running to Sarnia from Windsor this weekend to raise money and awareness for ALS research, while honouring his late grandmother.
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
The mayor of Victoria says she is 'extremely disappointed' in B.C. Premier David Eby for publicly weighing in on the suspension of a city firefighter this week.
Lawyer Rob Patterson says the phones at B.C.'s Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre never stop ringing — but he worries a decision allowing a landlord to impose a 27 per cent rent increase will fuel even more demand for its services.
Police responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a Metro Vancouver parking garage last week seized a cache of stolen goods, weapons and drugs from the vehicle, including 1.5 kilograms of purple fentanyl, authorities announced Friday.
When the McDougall Creek fire sparked on Aug. 15, 2023, no one could’ve imagined it would mushroom in size, consuming homes, infrastructure and livelihoods in the West Kelowna area with damage that will take years to address.
Thieves in B.C.'s Okanagan recently made off with an enclosed trailer containing a classic muscle car, local police say.
A former leadership rival to BC United Leader Kevin Falcon is joining John Rustad's British Columbia Conservatives to run in Kelowna in the fall election.
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to help out students feeling the financial pinch, as a new survey reveals a quarter of Canadian students have thought about dropping out due to increasing costs.
The grandparent scam is making the rounds again in southern Alberta.
A retired University of Lethbridge professor is being recognized by having a newly-discovered aquatic parasite named after him.
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
A Toronto man has been fined for firing a high-powered rifle at a bull moose he spotted on the road in northwestern Ontario.
A fraudster tricked a victim in Sault Ste. Marie into thinking a $35,000 deposit in their account was an accidental overpayment.
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
A pair of young filmmakers take aim at Newfoundland’s one-of-a-kind superhero, who patrolled the airwaves of late night television.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has resigned after he was criticized for forwarding a pro-Palestinian campaign email he received from an alumna to her father.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.