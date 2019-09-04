Seven students at a middle school in Ohio are facing assault-related charges after allegedly giving their teachers food that had secretly been spiked with bodily fluids.

The allegations first came to light in May, when the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the complaint from a school in Powell, Ohio.

According to authorities, seven boys in Grade 8 are accused of serving their teachers urine-laced crepes and semen-laced barbecue sauce.

The charges were filed on Tuesday. An attorney representing four of the students described the incident as a prank, according to WBNS-TV.

With files from The Associated Press