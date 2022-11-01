Michigan fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in U.S.

Michigan is fighting one of the most significant abortion battles in the United States.

Abortion is on the ballot in these midterm elections, and canvassers are blitzing neighbourhoods in the state, hoping to convince voters to say yes on what is known as Proposition 3.

The ballot proposition would restore the right to an abortion and guarantee those rights in Michigan’s constitution.

Last June the Supreme Court overturned what was considered a federal right to abortions, eliminating decades-old protections and leaving it up to individual states to establish local laws.

Now Michigan and a handful of other states have put the question to voters.

Ahead of the vote, CTV News interviewed Sam -- not her real name -- who runs the Scottsdale Women's Centre about Proposition 3, the competing ads out there, and what’s at stake for women.

Watch the interview in the video player above.