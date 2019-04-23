Michigan father allegedly shot 2-year-old in the face during fight with boy's mom
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 9:18AM EDT
GRAPHIC WARNING - Some readers may find the details in this story disturbing
JACKSON, Mich. - Prosecutors say a man intentionally shot and wounded his 2-year-old son in the face during a fight with the boy's mother in southern Michigan.
The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports 32-year-old Michael Glance of Jackson County's Blackman Township was arraigned by video Thursday on charges including assault with intent to murder. He's being held on $10 million bond.
Court records didn't list a defence lawyer.
Jackson County prosecutors say Glance held a handgun to his son's head during Tuesday's argument and squeezed the trigger, but it didn't fire. Assistant prosecutor Kati Rezmierski says the mother tried to flee with the child, but Glance followed them with a shotgun and “blew half of his face off” as the child sat in a car seat.
The boy was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. He has undergone multiple surgeries.
