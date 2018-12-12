Michigan bar chain to change the name of its 'Crack Fries'
In 2017 the Food Network listed HopCat's Crack Fries as one of the top 10 French fries in America. (Photo cred HopCat)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 6:26AM EST
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Michigan-based bar and restaurant chain plans to change the name of its "Crack Fries" in January to distance itself from a word associated with the drug epidemic.
A post on HopCat's website by BarFly Ventures CEO Mark Gray says the recipe and ingredients of its seasoned fries will stay the same. He notes, however, the company's "vision for creating an inclusive company ... is not compatible" with the old name. A new name will be announced later.
Grey says HopCat picked the "Crack Fries" name more than a decade ago "as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected."
Grey says the crack epidemic "is not funny and never was."
